'He must have a solid chance of following up' - will Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim prove decisive in Wincanton feature?

Paul Nicholls had a few entered for this handicap hurdle and it was no surprise to see Individualiste given the nod from that group. He romped home by 16 lengths at Taunton seven days ago and is technically only 2lb worse off for that with Freddie Gingell able to utilise his full 5lb claim.

Nicholls boasts an exceptional record at his local track, having saddled ten winners, eight seconds and seven thirds from 32 runners this term, meaning 78 per cent of his representatives have made the first three. The problem is his Wincanton runners are generally overbet, as a £1.12 level-stakes loss in that timeframe implies.

Individualiste has raced only six times for the champion trainer and is open to further improvement, but the same is true for several others in a competitive affair.

Venetia Williams is enjoying an outstanding season and saddles another lightly raced type in Intimate . He has increased his Racing Post Rating with each start for the stable over hurdles, although he is hardly thrown in off an opening mark of 110 given his peak RPR is 106.

It is likely we will see the best of Intimate when he jumps a fence and, unsurprisingly, the bulk of Williams' success this season has been with her chasers. She is 29-98 (30 per cent strike-rate) in chases and a £1 bet on each of those runners would have yielded a £56.67 profit. Conversely, adopting that strategy with the yard’s hurdlers would have lost you £11.32.

The consistent Astronomic View is another with claims and will eventually get his day in the sun, while Don’t Rightly Know , the least-exposed runner in the field despite just turning nine, is unlucky not to be seeking a hat-trick.

She hung her chance away here last month when turned over by a neck, touching an in-running low of 1.03. At the early prices, she might deserve another chance on her belated handicap debut.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Astronomic task

Sue Gardner’s modest Devon operation had a good start to 2024, with a winner and a second at her local track Exeter on New Year’s Day, and she is hoping to keep the ball rolling with Astronomic View, who has made the frame on four of his five starts over hurdles.

The seven-year-old was not stopping when second to Tanganyika over 2m7f at Bangor last time and should be in business if conditions are demanding over this slightly shorter trip.

Gardner, who will be having a rare runner on ITV, said: “The little horse is well and his form is there to see. He usually runs a good race and he won’t mind the ground however soft it is. Our horses are in good form and we're looking forward to running.”

Paul Nicholls' Somerset yard was flooded by the downpours on Thursday, but Gardner's premises escaped. She said: “We’re on top of a hill, so the wet weather runs away and we’ve been able to keep them going on our all-weather gallop. It’s only when it’s icy that we can get problems.”

What they say

David Pipe, trainer of Bumpy Johnson

We’re running him back over hurdles as he’s not been jumping that well over fences and we're aiming to get his confidence back. The track and ground should be fine and hopefully he can step up.

Polly Gundry, trainer of Don’t Rightly Know

We expect her to handle conditions better than most. Her rider Chloe Emsley was gutted to get beat on her last time when she got a bit lonely in front. Hopefully she can use her whip in her left hand this time and we thought we might as well find out how good she is in a handicap rather than run her in another novice.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Individualiste

He's turning out again quickly after hacking up at Taunton a week ago. It wasn't the greatest race but he's only 4lb higher now and relishes heavy ground, so he must have a solid chance of following up with Freddie [Gingell] claiming 5lb.

Simon Earle, trainer of Rare Clouds

I read somewhere that he ran a personal best last time and if that’s so I expect him to surpass that on the form he's in at home. He feels as if he's going massively in the right direction and we're just pleased to be running for such a nice prize.

Reporting by David Milnes

