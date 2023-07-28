'He may be our best chance' - Paul Midgley saddles six in bid for fourth win in Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe

Paul Midgley is never one to underestimate in the Sky Bet "Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe" Handicap at York.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer saddled the winner and runner-up last year, making it three wins from the five runnings having landed the inaugural race in 2017 with Tylery Wonder before striking again two years later with Nibras Again.

Midgley, who also had the runner-up in both years he was unsuccessful, saddles no fewer than six runners this time.

"I'm hoping our record will improve again on Saturday," he said. "Since it started, we've always run plenty in it as it's a good fun event. The jumping boys love it and York look after them really well all day long, so we've always sort of targeted it and have been lucky enough to win it a few times."

Midgley successfully teamed up with Jonathan England last year and they combine with Majeski Man, who needs to bounce back after a midfield effort over a furlong further last time.

Sam Twiston-Davies was beaten a neck last year on the Midgley-trained Leodis Dream, who is partnered by Tom Bellamy this time, and will be looking to go one better on the trainer's Glory Fighter. Strong Johnson (Sean Quinlan), Prospect (Gavin Sheehan) and Van Gerwen (David Noonan) complete the Midgley team.

The trainer said: "Glory Fighter has run well for most of the season since he's had the cheekpieces on. He's pretty solid, he'll like the ground and it would be great if we can get Sammy a winner. I think he may be our best chance, but that's not to say he will be.

"Strong Johnson has come a long way down in the weights as he hasn't been performing. He's been running well enough without looking likely to win, so he needs to step forward.

"Prospect could be suited to this test. He'll like the ground and if they go hard, he does stay six furlongs, so he it could set up nicely. The same would apply to Majeski Man, who will like the ground, and if the race falls apart, he'll be on the premises.

"Leodis Dream has been running into form. The ground might be a tad too slow for him, but he does like York and was second last year. The owner was desperate for Van Gerwen to run – he's a little bit out of the handicap but he's in good form. He has days when he fancies it and he has days when he doesn't – he's a little bit unpredictable."

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Paul Townend makes the trip over from Ireland and will have his first ride on the Flat in Britain since 2008 on the Tony Coyle-trained Ey Up It's Maggie.

