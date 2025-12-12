'He makes maximum each-way appeal with the prospect of a career-best' - full runner-by-runner guide to the December Gold Cup

1.50 Cheltenham

Support The Hunt Family Fund December Gold Cup Handicap Chase 2m41/2f 4yo+ ITV/RTV

A field of 11 will go to post for the £125,000 December Gold Cup, traditionally one of the most competitive handicap chases staged at Cheltenham all season. Read our runner-by-runner guide plus Richard Birch's view for the race which is televised on ITV at 1.50pm.

1 Ga Law

Richard Birch’s view: Has plenty of Cheltenham form over this trip, but looks in the steely grip of the handicapper on a mark of 154. He is a difficult horse to place, and probably needs to drop a few pounds before he can be fully competitive in this type of race.

Jamie Snowden, trainer: “He’s been a legend over the years. As a result of his consistency, he's still 4lb higher than his last winning mark. He always runs a good race, so the handicapper doesn’t relent. The 7lb we’re taking off with Isabelle Ryder’s claim will be helpful.”

Star rating: *

Ga Law 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Isabelle Ryder (7lb) Tnr: Jamie Snowden

2 Jagwar

Richard Birch’s view: Second-season chaser who has the perfect profile for a race like this. Winner of four of his five races over fences, it’s almost inconceivable that his ceiling isn’t considerably higher than a mark of 148. He was reportedly fully tuned for the Paddy Power Gold Cup before his withdrawal on account of unsuitable ground so there are no fitness concerns. He should prove devilishly difficult to beat in what isn’t a vintage renewal, and 7-2 is fair without being a gift.

Jagwar: big-race favourite Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Josh Guerriero, joint-trainer: “It was very frustrating to miss the Paddy Power due to the ground as that was the plan. We got him ready for it, so it’s never ideal when you have to take a step back before building them back up again without having a run in between. Last season was incredible and we’ve always thought a lot of him. I’d like to think there is plenty more to come. He didn’t look like the furnished animal at the festival. We’re hopeful he can take another step forward on Saturday."

Star rating: *****

Jagwar 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

3 Colonel Harry

Richard Birch’s view: It was a fine training performance from Jamie Snowden to get this eight-year-old in prime shape to land the Grand Sefton under 11st 12lb on his first start since January. This test demands more off a 4lb higher mark, and ideally he would prefer softer ground.

Colonel Harry: would prefer softer ground Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Jamie Snowden, trainer: “He defied a long absence on the back of a nasty infection on his back leg to win the Grand Sefton at Aintree last month. I thought he’d improve for that run, and this has been the long-term plan. He is up 4lb, but goes there in good order. Any rain will suit him.”

Star rating: **

Colonel Harry 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

4 Imperial Saint

Richard Birch’s view: It’s easy to pigeon-hole him as an Aintree specialist, but his Cheltenham third to Moon D’Orange in January reads well and entitles him to serious consideration for this valuable prize. He is 1lb lower this time.

Philip Hobbs, joint-trainer: “He ran particularly well at Cheltenham last season. The trip and ground will be ideal.”

Star rating: ***

Imperial Saint 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Houlihan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

5 Martator

Richard Birch’s view: Best form is at Ascot over a shorter distance on good ground. He does boast winning form at around this trip, but doesn’t look particularly well handicapped and there are still various questions to answer.

Venetia Williams, trainer: “He ran well at Ascot over a shorter trip a few weeks ago. It’s his first time over this trip round Cheltenham, so it’s a bit of a step in the dark. He ran quite well at Cheltenham at the festival this year. I’m hoping for an encouraging run.”

Star rating: *

Martator 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

6 Il Ridoto

Richard Birch’s view: He ran well for a long way in the Paddy Power before weakening on ground which would have been too soft for him. The potential front-running angle with him is interesting and, if Harry Cobden did manage to gain an uncontested lead, his prospects would be considerably enhanced.

Paul Nicholls, trainer: “He loves the place. On his best form he’d have a chance, but I’d be much happier if the ground dried up.”

Star rating: ***

Il Ridoto 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

7 Vincenzo

Richard Birch’s view: Low-mileage chaser who retains scope for improvement. Found only Panic Attack too strong in the Paddy Power, and there is a temptation to believe that form could prove the key to this contest following that mare's follow-up success in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. I have my doubts, though; this year’s Paddy Power appeared substandard, with the topweight rated only 145. When Stage Star won in 2023 he was rated 155, with the topweight The Real Whacker on 162.

Vincenzo: ran in substandard Paddy Power Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sam Thomas, trainer: “He is worse off at the weights with Hoe Joly Smoke based on their runs in the Paddy Power last month. I'm very happy with him. Touch wood, he's pretty reliable, and hasn’t finished out of the first two in five races over fences. The ground wouldn’t give me any concerns whichever way it went. I won’t be using the ground as an excuse.”

Star rating: ***

Vincenzo 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Dylan Johnston Tnr: Sam Thomas

8 Es Perfecto

Richard Birch’s view: Didn’t fare badly before being pulled up before the final fence in the Paddy Power, but still needs to take a significant step forward off just a 1lb lower mark to play a major role.

Alan King, trainer: “He was probably a touch short for the Paddy Power, but he travelled well all the way round and just emptied going to the second-last. He has been in good form at home since, so hopefully he’ll be in the mix at the finish this time.”

Star rating: *

Es Perfecto 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

9 Hoe Joly Smoke

Richard Birch’s view: Ran well in the Paddy Power off the same mark, giving the impression that a stiffer stamina test would suit. Dan Skelton runners in the big Saturday handicaps are usually going to be shorter in price than their real chance suggests for the foreseeable future, and Hoe Joly Smoke provides another example.

Dan Skelton, trainer: “I think the track will suit him. He finished third last time in the Paddy Power, which was a great run, and I think the New course will suit him even more. I’m very happy with the work he’s done at home. He’s jumped beautifully this week, and there aren’t really many negatives about him. I’m looking forward to it.”

Star rating: **

Hoe Joly Smoke 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

10 Kim Roque

Richard Birch’s view: It’s hard to watch the replay of his Cheltenham second to Kdeux Saint Fray last month without thinking it was the perfect prep for this £125,000 feature. The five-year-old is potentially open to masses of improvement off an attractive mark, and receives a whopping 20lb from Jagwar. At odds of 6-1, he makes maximum each-way appeal, with the prospect of a career-best run highly likely.

Joseph O’Brien, trainer: "It was a perfect reappearance at the track last time and he's a nice staying chaser in the making. He's unexposed and it makes sense to go back to Cheltenham with him."

Star rating: *****

Kim Roque 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Richard Deegan Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

11 Glengouly

Richard Birch’s view: Ex-Willie Mullins chaser who contested the 2024 Grand National. Has slipped down the weights since joining current connections, but arguably his best performance in Ireland came over a longer trip on heavy ground.

Faye Bramley, trainer: “We’re stepping him back up in trip, which will suit. He’ll like the ground and goes there in good form. He may be an outsider in the betting, but I think he’ll run well.”

Star rating: *

Glengouly 13:50 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Faye Bramley

