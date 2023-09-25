'He loves soft ground' - Joseph O'Brien mob-handed as he chases hat-trick in competitive Listed race

This Listed prize could go to an O'Brien, but not the one you might think. Aidan looks to have little chance of winning it for a third time as Dame Kiri is rated only 90 and comes into this on the back of some disappointing displays., but the trainer's sons, Joseph and Donnacha, have fine prospects.

Joseph has won this for the last two years with Statement (2022) and Queenship (2021) and three times since 2018. He is responsible for four of the 14 runners and the promising, unexposed Caracal looks the pick of them after making a winning start for the stable at Tipperary.

The ex-Jean-Claude Rouget-trained gelding has been beaten only once and that was on bottomless ground at Longchamp. He quickened up smartly to score over an extended 7f at Tipperary and there ought to be improvement to come.

Last year's winner, Statement , has been out of sorts but should not be underestimated, while stablemate Snapraeterea will relish further rain and Madly Truly looks up against it.

Joseph's brother Donnacha would have been hoping for a much better season from Proud And Regal . Last year's Criterium International winner and National Stakes runner-up was spoken of as a Classic contender in the spring but things haven't worked out for the Galileo colt who was seventh in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Irish Derby.

He takes a dramatic drop in class but also drops dramatically in trip from the 1m4f of the Irish Derby. He is fresh, having had a break of 86 days, and could be a big player if conditions are very testing.

The one to beat may be the three-year-old Lord Massusus . He is tough, reliable and conditions are in his favour so he looks the solid option. It is worth pointing out that three-year-olds have won this race for four of the last five years.

Power Under Me and Self Belief are also feared in a Listed event that has been kind to punters with five of the last six market leaders obliging.

Going update

The ground at Cork is soft, soft to heavy in places following 16mm of rain between Sunday and Monday. There is a further 6mm of rain forecast prior to racing on Tuesday so conditions will be very testing.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Caracal , Snapraeterea , Statement and Madly Truly

Caracal won nicely on his comeback at Tipperary and steps up in class. Statement won this last year and hopefully she can start to find her form again. On her best she should go well. Madly Truly had a good run at the start of the year and will enjoy the soft ground. Snapraeterea is solid and loves soft ground.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Proud And Regal

We're stepping back in trip quite a lot and this is probably on the short side for him but it's likely to be deep ground and that will make it a stamina test. It looks competitive but we're hopeful he can run a good race.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Foniska

It's great to get her back and she will enjoy the soft ground. She hasn't run since the Sandringham at Ascot on quick ground but I think I have her ready. She's a nice filly.

