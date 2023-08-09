'He looks to have a solid chance' - expert analysis and trainer quotes for the showpiece event on Racing League card

The Racing League has struggled to gain lift-off, with poor fields not helping in its effort to establish a foothold in the sport's consciousness, but this race, the finale of the second night of the competition, must be the most valuable event ever run in Britain so late at night.

The winner will go home with north of £51,000; there are a good handful of winners at the Cheltenham Festival who will get less. It will also be the best race run on the Flat at Chepstow for many years. Good Flat horses are rarely seen here, as shown by this field. The 13 runners have between them had 389 runs, only two of which have come at Chepstow.

The other point is that there are few courses like Chepstow, particularly the straight mile. Even a marble would get home over a mile at Chepstow, as the course drops over 100ft from start to finish with no rises of any note.

The drop is not so severe from the 7f start, around 50ft, but it still provides a unique test.

Accidental Agent is the closest to a course specialist in the race. He won his maiden here in July 2016. That was nearly two years before he won the Queen Anne, which itself feels like ancient history. He is still running to a useful level in his tenth year, and this will be the first time since September 2017 he has run in a handicap off a double-digit mark.

On top of that, his jockey is Mia Nicholls, the latest 7lb claimer to make a name for herself. She has ridden 13 winners from 75 rides this season, a strike-rate (17 per cent) that most fully fledged jockeys would take willingly. A big-name horse, ridden by a good-value claimer would be the sort of winner a race with this prize fund deserves.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Misty Grey

He ran a fantastic race back off a break at Chester last time. It’s not every day you get the chance to run for £100,000 at Chepstow and as he’s very well in himself we’re giving it a go from what could be a nice draw.

Callum Shepherd, rider of Atrium

He's been nudged up just 2lb for his win last time. The track won’t be an issue and he handles cut in the ground. He looks to have a solid chance in a competitive race.

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owners of Ramazan

He ran better than his finishing position would suggest in the International Stakes on King George day. He should run well if he can overcome his outside draw.

Cam Hardie, rider of Zip

He’s been in great form on the all-weather and if he can bring that to the turf he would have a chance. He’ll enjoy the juice in the ground.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Fools Rush In

He’s got a reasonable draw and should handle the ground okay. The race looks as if it should suit him and hopefully we can get his purchase price of 40,000gns back in one hit!

Reporting by David Milnes

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more