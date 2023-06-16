'He looks to have a really good chance' - top Irish amateur Jody Townend excited about first British Flat ride

Irish jumps champion Jody Townend flies in to take her first ride on the Flat in Britain aboard Kihavah for Adrian Keatley in this annual feature for female amateur jockeys.

The 25-year-old, who is the sister of Irish champion jump jockey Paul, has won the women's amateur title over jumps in Ireland for the past three seasons. She has a good record in bumpers for her employer Willie Mullins and also on the Flat, having won a premier handicap at the Galway festival on Great White Shark in 2019.

Under jumps rules Townend has racked up 58 winners and registered her most notable success in the Grade 3 mares' bumper at the Punchestown festival in April on Junta Marvel.

Townend's mount Kihavah is a dual-purpose performer who won over course and distance on the Flat at last month's Dante meeting and then over hurdles at Market Rasen a fortnight ago.

She said: "It's something different and he's a nice ride to pick up. He looks to have a really good chance. I've never even been to York, so I'm looking forward to seeing what it's like.

"The only tracks I've ridden at in England are Cheltenham and Aintree. I've never ridden for Adrian [Keatley] before either. Myself and Maxine [O'Sullivan] are travelling over together, so I have a good travel buddy and I'm really looking forward to it."

Last year’s winning combination of trainer Ian Williams and jockey Alice Stevens are back for another crack at the £25,000 pot with the consistent Dream Harder.

The pair struck with 33-1 chance Zealandia 12 months ago but this year's candidate has more obvious credentials having looked an unlucky loser when fourth at Chester last time.

Dream Harder: represents last year's winning team of Ian Williams and Alice Stevens Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Williams said: "Alice rides out for us and is a very accomplished point-to-point rider as well as riding a few winners on the Flat. Dream Harder had a great winter on the all-weather and ran a great race at Chester last time despite not getting any luck in running. He goes there with a respectable chance and it's a nice opportunity. A mile and a half and fast ground ticks a number of boxes and we're looking forward to having another go at it."

Tim Easterby won the race in 2016 with Snoano and this time relies on Bollin Margaret, who makes a swift reappearance after finishing second at Haydock on Wednesday.

Easterby said: "Bollin Margaret has been in good form and should run well, although this is a higher grade than she's been running in."

Charlie Hills fields topweight Saratoga Gold, the mount of Kayleigh Stephens, who was third on his reappearance in a strong 1m6f handicap at Newmarket last month.

Hills said: "Kayleigh won on him last year. He worked well this week and the ground should be ideal for him."

