'He looks thrown in off his hurdle mark' - who fancies his chances in Grand National Trial at Punchestown?

This promises to be an intriguing betting race as it combines unexposed sorts with battle-hardened handicappers and stamina will be the principal requirement given conditions are likely to be strenuous for the 3m3f trip.

My Immortal , making his handicap chase debut for Barry Connell, falls into the unexposed category. He proved progressive over hurdles and put in an encouraging effort on his last start in that sphere when reeled in by subsequent Grade 3 winner Shewearsitwell in a Pertemps qualifier at this track in November.

He finished third the last two times in hot beginners' chases behind the likes of Nick Rockett, Tactical Move and Minella Cocooner and a mark of 134 doesn't seem unreasonable. This marathon trip should be within his comfort zone and he could be better than his rating before long.

The Willie Mullins-trained We'llhavewan has a 21lb lower mark over fences, albeit he is 3lb out of the handicap. He bolted up in a 3m1f handicap hurdle at Navan in December, so the conditions could play to his strengths, while Paul Townend has done well to get down to the required riding weight of 10st.

He ran three times over fences in 2022 and didn't look a natural, scrambling home in a Tipperary beginners' chase before a couple of uninspiring efforts. That wouldn't fill you with confidence and he will have to negotiate his obstacles better in a big-field handicap, but he is thrown in if he does.

Stormy Judge: each-way player in the Grand National Trial Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Clonmeen is on a roll after landing handicaps at Down Royal and Punchestown. His win at this venue reads particularly well given he pulled ten lengths clear with subsequent winner Kings Halo, and he's also proven in conditions.

Stormy Judge ran well when beaten eight lengths into fourth in the Thyestes at Gowran Park last month and would have finished closer but for a bad mistake at the last. He's a strong stayer, so these extra couple of furlongs will be a help to him and he's a very appealing each-way player for Pat Fahy.

Gordon Elliott saddles four in his quest for a third successive win in this race and stable jockey Jack Kennedy has opted for Where It All Began , who was ten lengths behind Clonmeen at this track in December but is on much better terms now and should appreciate a stamina test. Stablemate Dunboyne ran well for a long way in the Thyestes (traded 11-8 in running) and should come on for that given he had been off for nine weeks.

Street Value represents John Flavin and would have definite claims based on his victory in the Porterstown in December, while Any Second Now is on an attractive mark if he can rediscover his best form.

What they say

Paul Townend, jockey of We'llhavewan

I will be missing breakfast to ride this one. He’s got in off a very light weight, the lightest I will have done in a while. He looks thrown in off his hurdle mark but he looks to be a better hurdler than chaser. I suppose over this trip on heavy ground he will have a chance to get jumping. He was very impressive winning a valuable handicap hurdle in Navan the last day, so he will handle the ground. If we can get in a nice rhythm, he has a lovely racing weight.

Barry Connell, trainer of My Immortal

He's had his three runs over fences and I think he acquitted himself well. He's not an overly quick horse but he jumps well and this distance will hopefully suit him. The handicapper gave him the same mark he had over hurdles and he won a handicap hurdle at this track two years ago, while he was also beaten a neck in a Pertemps qualifier here, so he's run well at Punchestown a couple of times. He's in good nick and we'd be confident of a big run. We'llhavewan looks well in but I'd be disappointed if our horse isn't on the premises.

Barry Connell: runs My Immortal at Punchestown on Sunday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Pat Fahy, trainer of Stormy Judge

We were delighted with the run in the Thyestes. He struck the fifth-last pretty hard, so Richie [Condon] had to give him a chance to get his bearings and they got away from him. He thought that cost him a lot as he would have been in a different position but for it. He made a mistake at the last too and still stayed on. It looked like he'd appreciate this extra distance as he galloped to the line the last day. With a repeat effort, he can hopefully be involved.

William Murphy, trainer of Clonmeen

He's had a break since he last ran and is in good shape. I don't think heavy ground will be an issue but the trip is a bit of an unknown, although it's the same for a lot of these.

John Flavin, trainer of Street Value

Things were happening a bit quick for him at Gowran the last day. He didn't get into a good rhythm and Danny did the right thing when pulling up at three out. Danny said he was flat out from the start as the field sprinted over the first two and he'd appreciate a more galloping track to give him a chance to get into that rhythm. Hopefully, Punchestown will suit him and the extra distance should be no harm. He seems good since and will love the ground.

