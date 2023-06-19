'He looks the one to beat' - Charlie Appleby confident of Queen Anne success as Modern Games takes on Inspiral

Galileo was the outstanding sire of his generation and 32 Royal Ascot winners illustrate his dominance, but his death in 2021 means that we are at the beginning of the post-Galileo era.

So what does the post Galileo-era look like? Limited evidence suggests it is going to look a lot like Dubawi. He has been the only sire to give Galileo a serious run for his money down the years and he has evened up the score at Royal Ascot too over the last few seasons.

In the last five years, Galileo and Dubawi are tied for the most Royal Ascot wins by a sire on 11, but Dubawi achieved that number from 21 fewer runners and he is evidently taking over.

Galileo’s slide can be seen by the number of runners he has had in the last five years. In 2018 he had 1,136, in 2019 it was 1,022, and 2020 returned 915 and 2021 928. But last year he was represented 771 times and, although it’s only June, this year just 250 of his progeny have run.

Dubawi, on the other hand, had his best royal meeting ever last season, going 5-15 and his winners included 33-1 shot Naval Crown and 20-1 Dubai Future. It’s no coincidence that Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby also had his best Royal Ascot since taking out a licence.

Charlie Appleby: trainer is a huge fan of Dubawi Credit: Edward Whitaker

Appleby’s string tends to be very Dubawi heavy and five of his six Royal Ascot winners in the last two seasons were by the sire. As Dubawi emerges as the best around in Galileo’s absence, recent trends suggest Appleby may also become the dominant trainer.

And so to the opening race of Royal Ascot 2023 and here we have the first example in the shape of Modern Games, who is by Dubawi and trained by Appleby. A victory for him could set the tone for a week in which Appleby will no doubt hope the sire can propel him to glory.

Modern Games is a typical Dubawi. He’s tough, genuine and consistent to boot, and proved that he can do it at the top level in Britain when landing the Lockinge at Newbury last month.

That was his fifth Group or Grade 1 win worldwide, but many will argue that he still isn’t the horse with the most raw talent in this field, for all he is clearly the most reliable among them.

Most would say that, in terms of pure ability, Inspiral trumps Modern Games and the layers certainly thought that would be the case when the pair met over course and distance last year in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Inspiral went off 11-10 favourite and Modern Games at 4-1.

They got it wrong as Modern Games finished three and three-quarter lengths ahead of Inspiral as the pair took second and sixth respectively behind Bayside Boy. However, that definitely wasn’t the Inspiral that ran away with the Coronation Stakes at this meeting last year, recording a Racing Post Rating of 123. A reproduction of that form would be enough.

Modern Games and Inspiral might have it between them in a race that lacks strength in depth.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Frankie looking to get off to flyer with Inspiral

For most horses, returning from a 248-day absence from competitive action to run in a Royal Ascot Group 1 would be something of a concern but, considering what she did at the meeting last year, it could easily be construed as a positive for Inspiral.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, Inspiral was running for the first time in 252 days at the fixture 12 months ago but put up a glorious performance to win the Coronation Stakes, and the evidence suggests she can produce her best following a long break.

Inspiral: brilliant at her best Credit: Edward Whitaker

"She went to the July course for a piece of work last week and has been pleasing us at home," said joint-trainer Thady Gosden. "Similarly to last year it's her first start of the season, albeit last year she was against her own age and sex, whereas she's against the best milers of all ages and both sexes in Europe this time.

"Like lots of fillies in the spring, they can sometimes take their time to come to themselves and it was quite a wet spring, but the weather has changed to the other extreme in the last few weeks and that's helped a lot of them along."

Inspiral will be the first ride of the week at his final Royal Ascot for Frankie Dettori and she was narrowly favoured at the head of the market to get him off to a flyer on the eve of the race.

Gosden added: "It's a tough place to start but she runs well fresh and she's quite versatile when it comes to the ground."

Appleby: we've been delighted with Modern Games

Godolphin have a fine record in the Queen Anne Stakes with eight previous wins yet the operation's main trainer Charlie Appleby is yet to win the opening race of Royal Ascot.

That could be about to change with Appleby ready to play a strong hand courtesy of Modern Games and Native Trail.

Native Trail: four-year-old is a high-class one Credit: Patrick McCann

Both horses were Classic winners at three, Native Trail winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and Modern Games the French equivalent. It has been Modern Games, however, who has strengthened his credentials since then, winning Grade 1s in Canada and the States, and posting a first win at the highest level in Britain when successful in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last month.

"We've been delighted with Modern Games's preparation," said Appleby. "It was great to get a Group 1 win in Britain under his belt in the Lockinge and, provided there is not a deluge of rain, he looks the one to beat again."

Native Trail was unsuccessful in two starts over further after his Guineas win last year but a stiff mile should suit him well as he makes his second start following a wind operation.

Appleby added: "Native Trail has definitely come forward since his run at Newmarket last month. He's a sharper, fitter individual now and benefited from a racecourse gallop last week. He goes to Ascot with a live chance."

What they say

David Simcock, trainer of Cash and Light Infantry

Cash didn't really see the last half-furlong out in the Brigadier Gerard and a long mile on juicy ground are probably his optimum conditions. I think the track will suit him but he could do with a drop of rain. Light Infantry got his own way in front in France last time but it's noticeable in most of his races that he just lacks acceleration at a certain point, and it takes a while to get him into top gear. We won't be sitting out the back and the stiff mile should be ideal.

Chindit: on duty for Richard Hannon Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit and Lusail

Chindit is in the form of his life and might just be one of my best chances of the week. I think he's seven pounds better this year and had to do all the donkey work when second in the Lockinge. I think he's been overlooked all through his career. We'll ride Lusail positively but it's hard to see the winner coming from outside the first four in the betting.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Mutasaabeq and Pogo

Mutasaabeq ran a little bit flat last time, but I'm pleased with him leading up to this race and we've had a nice chance to really freshen him up. I was keen to run Pogo in the John of Gaunt, but he had a penalty there so we decided to run here. He seems to handle the track pretty well.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Triple Time

He had a small issue which meant he didn't run at Newbury but he's training fine and is in great order. We're under no illusion about the quality of the race but we've always thought a hell of a lot of him and he deserves to take his chance.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

