'He looks fairly treated off just 2lb higher' - analysis and key quotes for Redcar's historic Zetland Gold Cup

This historic handicap lacks the prestige of its halcyon days but still provides a valuable late-spring target for Class 2 performers.

Andrew Balding, who took the £45,000 prize two years ago with Good Birthday, fields another strong candidate in progressive four-year-old City Streak.

The son of Cityscape will encounter much faster ground than when winning at Chester this month but looks fairly treated off just a 2lb higher mark.

His profile shows him to be a model of consistency, having posted a top-three finish in all six starts in handicaps.

The Johnstons, with three Zetland Cup wins since 2015, clearly target the race, and Pillar Of Hope, a winner off 2lb lower at Beverley last month, looks a big runner.

David Barron, successful with Flipando (2007) and Clon Brulee (2013), saddles race regular Baryshnikov, who finished fifth in 2021 off a mark of 84 and third 12 months ago off 94.

The seven-year-old is rated 89 this time, 2lb below the mark off which he triumphed at Chester last May.

Kitsune Power, runner-up in a strongly contested Glorious Goodwood handicap last July, hasn’t been seen since disappointing in first-time cheekpieces in the Cambridgeshire two months later.

He remains 6lb above his last winning mark but is from a top stable that does well with this type of four-year-old.

No headgear has been declared for his seasonal bow and it’s highly likely there is plenty more to come from him.

Analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Kitsune Power

He's in good form and a mile and a quarter on fast ground are his ideal conditions. He's a bit lazy at home but hopefully he's capable of progressing further. He runs well fresh and we'll see how competitive he can be.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Turntable

In an ideal world I would have had two more weeks before his last run in the Suffolk Stakes and I was conscious he was going to need that run, especially on that ground. He'll strip fitter here and the track will really suit him. My only concern is the going, but if he handles the ground he could run a nice race.

Mick Appleby, trainer of War In Heaven

He did very well on the all-weather over the winter and hopefully he can translate that to the turf. It's a good race for him and we've been waiting for the quick ground, so conditions should be perfect.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Oviedo

He's stepping up to a mile and a quarter, which is an unknown, but his pedigree suggests he should handle it. He's been training nicely since Newcastle, where he was a little bit unfortunate to race away from the pace. While it's a tall order to take on the older horses, he's the second-highest-rated and is receiving weight from most of them. He's a strong traveller and quick ground will be a positive.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

