'He looks back to his best' - can Tommie Beau bounce back to claim Norfolk National prize?

Fakenham's Norfolk National meeting is usually a paradise for fast-ground lovers but the prospect of significant rain increases the likelihood of a slog in the big feature.

Last season's winner Tommie Beau attempts to retain his crown off a 1lb higher mark on a different surface, although easing ground conditions should provide few fears.

He served up a career-best 127 on Racing Post Ratings when scoring eased down on soft ground at Plumpton two starts back. This eight-year-old would likely head the early betting had he not taken a backwards step at Southwell four weeks ago.

Duc De Beauchene assumes that position in the market. He has spent the majority of his career over shorter distances, but has thrived in recent outings over three miles on decent going. He could be worth taking on upped markedly in trip given the weather forecast after a busy few months.

The Lucy Wadham-trained Midnight Mary will relish the conditions and appeals as one of the few improvers in the line-up after filling the runner-up position behind two well-treated mares in Haute Estime and Walk In Clover recently. A mark of 115 surely underestimates her.

Christian Williams, the man who expertly trained Kitty's Light to an outstanding Eider-Scottish National-bet365 Gold Cup treble this spring, is responsible for another intriguing contender in Jony Max.

The stayer must defy a 185-day absence, but has finished first and second after breaks of 106 and 156 days in the past and gives the impression he will relish this marathon trip.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

David Pipe, trainer of Duc De Beauchene

He's been in good form of late and if he handles the track and gets the trip he'd have a chance. His run at Kempton was good last week and I'd imagine the handicapper will put him up a couple of pounds for that. With Fergus Gillard back on board we're able to take 3lb off.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Tommie Beau

We're going back to the scene of his great win last year. He didn't run well last time at Southwell and I can't quite be sure why, but he won at Plumpton the time before and looks back to his best. The step back up in trip will help him.

Lucy Wadham, trainer of Midnight Mary

She's very consistent, has had a great season and loves her jumping. We're going slightly into the unknown in terms of the trip but she's in good form and she stayed very well over hurdles, so I think she'll be fine.

David Dennis, trainer of Flying Verse

He seems in good form and has been very consistent. He's not getting any younger at 11 years old but his run at Perth last time was very satisfactory. He was second in this race two years ago and a reproduction of that run would put him in with a good each-way chance. The ground will be right up his street and he prefers going left-handed, so there's plenty in his favour.

Reporting by James Stevens

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.