'He keeps improving and I can see him running well' - who fancies their chances in the Noel Novices' Chase?

The Noel Novices' Chase is a survivor. It persists, while the Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle on the same card fell victim to recent pruning of the jumps Pattern. The justification for that is not in the race's winners, which the Kennel Gate might have won on the nod. The Noel is that bit more important to the Pattern at this point in the season.

The Wayward Lad at Kempton is only four days away, but that is frequented by pure speed horses. And while two-milers have won the Noel (notably Simonsig and Politologue), they would be in a minority. Sometimes this race is even won by stayers of the very near future.

Of the four runners, only Djelo has raced predominantly over two miles. He is likely to go up in trip rather than down from here. He hits the line hard and his year-older half-brother Ramo, who is also trained by Venetia Williams, is a thorough stayer over hurdles.

Family ties are also part of the appeal with Might I and Kandoo Kid. Might I has faced a total of three rivals in two chase starts, so the worth of his form is hard to weigh up. The circumstantial evidence is strong. He was fourth in the Martin Pipe from a mark of 145 and is a half-brother to Stattler.

Kandoo Kid is out of a half-sister to Politologue. It is thought that he will get on famously with the stiff finish at Ascot. He benefited from a strong gallop when winning in convincing style at Newbury three weeks ago, from December Gold Cup third Frero Banbou. The market spoke in extremely confident terms about his chances that day, so it would be wise to expect at least some of the improvement he will need to win this race at some point soon.

At the early prices, there is a case for playing down potential and siding with the known qualities of Unexpected Party. He is the outsider here because of a downwards form trajectory this season, but you could easily argue each race in turn has suited him less.

He started off in a good-quality small-field novice and now returns to that sphere, while he also ran his best hurdles race at this track. He tops the field on adjusted Racing Post Ratings and there is reason to think the others may have to improve past him.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Unexpected Party

He ran nicely in the Henry VIII without troubling those in front and I expect he'll run well again. I think he's a little bit flattered by his Chepstow win at the start of the season [where he beat Knappers Hill] as he was very, very ready that day. But this is worth a lot of money and he's a novice, so we might as well have a go.



Venetia Williams, trainer of Djelo

It's a step up from handicap company but he deserves a chance at this level after his two wins. Hopefully he'll run well and appreciate the step up in trip.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Kandoo Kid

He keeps improving. He's got a bit to do on ratings, but it's a small field and a valuable race – and he's an improving young horse – so I can see him running well.

Harry Fry, trainer of Might I

We're going up in grade, but if he can put in a good round of jumping he hopefully won't be too far away.

