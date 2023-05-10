'He has the perfect draw' - why a low berth is such a major factor in this day two opener

It pays to keep things simple in sprints and there is nothing more straightforward than assessing 5f races at Chester.

Being drawn in stall one is a huge advantage round such a tight course. You have the shortest route to the winning line and if you have the early speed to grab the prime spot against the rail and hold your position, you are mighty hard to catch.

Three of the last five runnings of this race have gone to the horse starting from the lowest stall, while on three other occasions since 2014, a speedy sort in box one has led until the last 150 yards and managed to hold on for second. So you do not need to be Sherlock Holmes to work out where your investigations should begin if you want to crack this case.

Night On Earth is a very likely suspect in stall one, a speedy 5f specialist who has plenty of early pace, leading all the way in four of his eight wins.

Is he in the form to take advantage of his prime position? He has not reproduced his best in three runs since leaving Mick Appleby and the ultra-shrewd Horse Watchers after an all-the-way win at Nottingham last August, but he showed his trademark early zip when leading to two furlongs out at much-stiffer Beverley last month and will be all the better for that first run of the season.

However, he may not be ideally suited by the soft surface, and the in-form Lihou is handily placed next door on a track where he has run numerous good races since finishing second in the Lily Agnes five years ago. He is only 2lb higher than when winning at Epsom a fortnight ago.

If any horse is worth backing to defy a wide draw it is last year’s winner Look Out Louis, who has scored on his last three visits to Chester, won from stall ten here last summer and will be suitably fresh after running to an all-weather best Racing Post Rating in Listed company last time out.

What they say

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Look Out Louis

It's a small field so the draw isn't as detrimental as it might have been. He'd prefer faster ground, but he's in good form and he'll give it a good go.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Nymphadora

She's run well at Chester before and seems in good form at home and we're hopeful she will handle the ground.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Harry's Bar

He's well handicapped on grass and we've had this race in mind for him for a while. Some of the owners are from England and they were very keen to have a runner at Chester. He's a strong traveller so I think the track will suit. We've a good draw and a very good jockey, but I would like the rain to stay away.

Night On Earth (right): front-runner is coming out of stall one Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Ian Williams, trainer of Night On Earth and Mokaatil

Night On Earth has the perfect draw, but I'm not sure how effective he is on soft ground. He's sure to make a good showing. Mokaatil is not as well drawn and is likely to detest the ground a little more than Night On Earth.

David Evans, trainer of Lihou

He's in very good form and he has a lovely draw, I hope he can sit behind the leader and hopefully finish. It's a better quality race but it's worth having a go at.

