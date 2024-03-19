'He has stamina in abundance and should take a bit of beating' - quotes and analysis for a marathon handicap chase

If you look around, it is becoming clear we are moving into spring. Look down, especially at Haydock, and we are still emerging from winter.

The most recent GoingStick reading at the track at the time of writing is still very much a midwinter one. A figure of 4.3 on the chase course is in the same region as what the track was throwing up in December, when we had some particularly mud-spattered days here.

That is important, as at Haydock's December 30 meeting there was a race over this course and distance won by Robyndzone. The ten-year-old returns in a weaker race off a 5lb higher mark, and minus Ned Fox's claim.

That is not to say this race is poor. Most of Robyndzone's seven rivals have something to recommend them. But none can claim bombproof credentials either.

Jubilee Express might come closest. He relished the step up to marathon trips at Lingfield last time, going down narrowly to Whydah Gally, who was similarly unexposed in extreme tests. All he lacks is direct course experience, which is known to be a significant positive especially when the ground is testing.

Gold Emery has Haydock experience after chasing home Southern Sam two runs back, but he jumped badly upped in trip next time. Jumping is also the issue with Conkwell Legend, who must be well handicapped given what he was threatening to do before falling at Exeter two runs ago. O'Connell keeps running well but is starting to look like he promises more than he delivers. This test will be very different to the races Ali Star Bert has been winning of late, particularly the dash to the finish in his most recent run at Wetherby.

This could be an indicative spring handicap. Yet with more rain forecast on Wednesday, it may be best for bettors to treat it like a winter one.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Ground and weather

Showers are expected on Wednesday but ground conditions are not expected to change. The going on Tuesday was soft on the hurdles track and soft, heavy in places, on the chase course. Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said on Tuesday: "The forecast is for showers and the ground is likely to be similar to what it is now."

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Conkwell Legend

He was running well over fences at Exeter when he unfortunately parted company with his rider. He’ll be fine at the trip.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Jubilee Express

We were delighted with his last run, and he's slowly been getting the hang of things. He's a bit of a slow burner over fences, but I've long thought he could develop into a Welsh National type. He has a bit of weight to carry, but we'll be disappointed if he doesn't get the job done. He has stamina in abundance and if he comes forward he should take a bit of beating.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Robyndzone

He ran well over a similar distance there before, but he didn't find the same tune at Exeter last time. Hopefully he'll enjoy it back there again.

Sue Smith, trainer of O’Connell

It’s his first time over this trip, but he’s run some very good races this season and seems to be in good form. He’ll run a big race if it's soft ground.

Jim Boyle, trainer of Atakan

I was pleased with his first run for us when he did well for a long way but just got tired two out. We were happy with that and conditions should be suitable, so hopefully he can take a step forward. The track and trip should be fine.

Reporting by Liam Headd

