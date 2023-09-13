'He has clearly the best piece of form on offer' - Ryan Moore's view on an intriguing two-year-old clash

The weight scale of sales races means we often see short-priced favourites, and two runners tower above this Doncaster field on form. The problem is the two colts in question elevated themselves from the remainder on completely different ground conditions at York.

Neither Gimcrack runner-up Johannes Brahms, nor Clive Cox’s unbeaten sprinter Dragon Leader, has experienced such testing terrain and punters are being offered around 2-1 about each of them.

Big-field juvenile sales races are invariably more complex puzzles than that despite the ratings favouring so few. Luck in running and track position are crucial factors and this race has thrown up winners at 12-1 (twice), 33-1, 10-1, 14-1 and 100-1 in the past decade.

Those considering taking a skinny price about Johannes Brahms must also consider Aidan O’Brien’s record across that timeframe. He is 0-5 and none finished in the first four, a group that includes two beaten favourites.

Dragon Leader dominated the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

The value is there if you look hard enough, and rank outsider Kodiac Thriller is nominated as a dark horse worthy of respect granted in-running fortune following a 47-day break.

Kodiac Thriller is among four in the line-up with a Group-race entry and produced a promising debut second at Windsor in July after missing the break.

The lightly raced two-year-old could manage only fifth when favourite for an Ascot novice 12 days later, with the run perhaps coming too soon as he raced too keenly, but that contest landed by recent Acomb Stakes winner Indian Run is working out tremendously. The subsequent form figures of the first ten home read 1121225323.

This colt is by a sire whose progeny tend to appreciate ease underfoot and he represents a partnership in Charlie Hills and Jamie Spencer who have combined to terrific effect in two major sprints this summer. Stranger things have happened than Kodiac Thriller following in the footsteps of stablemates Khaadem at Ascot and Equilateral at York.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Balon D'Or, Grey Cuban, Soldier's Gold and Watcha Matey

There's not a lot between Balon D'Or and Soldier's Gold and they should both like the ground and the intermediate six-and-a- half-furlong trip. Soldier's Gold is rated a little bit higher and gets a 4lb pull in the weights for being by a slightly less-fashionable stallion. Watcha Matey has proved he's versatile on ground. He's got to improve quite a lot but more than half the field are going to collect more than you'd get for winning a nursery. Stepping up in trip and the cut in the ground means I think we'll see a much better version of Grey Cuban than we did at York. It all just happened a bit quickly for him.

Lake Forest beats Johannes Brahms in the Gimcrack Stakes at York Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ryan Moore, rider of Johannes Brahms

Giving 10lb to Dragon Leader, who I rode when he was a very impressive winner at York, could be problematic but Johannes Brahms clearly has a leading form chance. This will be the softest ground he has raced on after they got a lot of rain earlier in the week, but hopefully it will dry up now and he will be okay, as his Gimcrack second is clearly the best single piece of form on offer here.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Room Service, Vantheman and We Never Stop

It was a good effort from Room Service at York and the way he finished off that race suggested that a small step up in distance should suit. A big field and a little bit of juice in the ground would be ideal. It's a little bit softer than we all thought it might be – whether it might be a bit too soft, we don't know. It's very hard to split the other two. Vantheman ran a huge race at York and is learning all the time. The extra distance is a question mark but he's improving with every run. We Never Stop just disappointed last time. He'd been doing everything right and hopefully we can put a line through it.

George Boughey, trainer of Lambert

He's been our hat-trick hero and has won over seven furlongs so stamina is his strong suit even though the ground may be a bit different. Billy Loughnane gets on well with him and it's an enormous pot to go for.

Richard Spencer sends Run Boy Run to Doncaster for the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2YO Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Spencer, trainer of Run Boy Run

The draw didn't help us at Chelmsford. He's still a maiden but he travelled well last time so coming back a furlong shouldn't be a problem, and if they go a gallop he should relax.

Sam Hoskins of Kennet Valley Thoroughbreds, owner of Dragon Leader

We're really looking forward to seeing him run. He was hugely impressive the last day and the step up in trip to six and a half furlongs should suit. There is a bit of a doubt about him on the ground but he is off a low weight of 8st 8lb so that should hopefully be beneficial.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Komat

I thought she was quite well-in but we have something to find with Johannes Brahms and possibly a pound with Dragon Leader. But she has her black type so it's not a necessity to be chasing that at this stage of the year. She's in very good form and it was unfortunate she missed the Prestige Stakes, but she's fresh and well and I'm looking forward to a big run from her.

Reporting by Scott Burton

