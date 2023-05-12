'He has been trained for the Victoria Cup full stop' - key quotes for the big-field handicap at Ascot

Low draws – especially one to six – historically haven’t been ideal in this valuable cavalry charge over seven furlongs of the Ascot straight mile.

Indeed, recent trends suggest a high or middle draw is preferable, with the last nine winners coming from stalls 27, 24, 10, 13, 18, 29, 23, 25 and 13.

It’s worth noting, though, that only two of those races were run on ground officially softer than good, with the vast majority staged on good to firm.

The field will inevitably split after a few strides, and any draw bias will become clear only in the closing stages.

An ability to handle very testing ground will be essential this time, with three-time Ascot scorer Fresh, drawn in stall 11, immediately taking the eye from that perspective.

James Fanshawe’s six-year-old won twice over course and distance last season, including off his current mark of 102, and seems sure to run a big race.

The Victoria Cup: an ability to handle very testing ground will be essential Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Last year’s winner Vafortino also goes well with give in the ground as demonstrated when landing a mile handicap at Goodwood in September. He is effectively 1lb lower than for that outing when apprentice Benoit De La Sayette’s 3lb claim is taken into consideration, and stall 14 looks good.

Soft ground also suits the 2021 winner River Nymph, who has drawn a blank in eight subsequent races but still finds himself 1lb higher in the weights. He comes here without a prep run this time, and stall nine might not be ideal.

His stablemate Kingdom Come is arguably the most fascinating contender. A three-time Kempton winner this year since being gelded, he looks to be improving at a rapid rate and has all the hallmarks of a very decent performer.

Clive Cox’s four-year-old could be well drawn in stall 18 and, if he handles the very soft ground, might still have something in hand off a mark of 102.

Heavy-ground winner Totally Charming, drawn in stall 13, will have no difficulty with the underfoot conditions. Billy Loughnane’s 3lb claim is another obvious plus.

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Spycatcher

He's come out of his Thirsk win in great shape and looks to be drawn well in stall six – that looks like where the pace is. The ground should be perfect for him, so I'm hoping for a big run.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Vafortino

He has run two good races this season at Kempton and Newmarket, and goes there in very good shape. He is 10lb ‘wrong’ compared to last year. Benoit [de La Sayette] claimed 7lb last year, and can now only take 3lb off, so it will be much harder. The horse should enjoy the soft conditions, though, and ought to run a good race.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Fresh

He loves the track and seems in good form. He won’t mind the ground, but is a six-year-old now and takes a bit more time getting fit – it’s still early in the year. He doesn’t give you too many clues at home.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kingdom Come and River Nymph

Kingdom Come has made excellent progress on the all-weather this year, winning his three races at Kempton. I wish Ascot had missed the shower last night, and I wouldn’t want to see any more rain for him. I have been thrilled with his progress, and it’s pleasing to have a horse like him to go into the summer with. River Nymph is very much at home over course and distance, and won this race two years ago. The recent rain won’t hinder him and he’s been training really nicely. He runs well fresh.

David O’Meara, trainer of Orbaan, Rhoscolyn and Darkness

They are all drawn low. We won’t know until after the race whether that’s good or bad. Orbaan and Rhoscolyn both ran in the same race at Haydock last month, and will strip a lot fitter now. Darkness slips in off a low weight. He ran okay in the race last year.

Marco Botti, trainer of Rainbow Fire

He is very lightly raced and progressive. He has put up two good performances this year at Kempton and Haydock. I thought he won very nicely last time. I think he’ll handle the soft ground at Ascot, and seven furlongs is his trip. He’s in good order, but it’s never easy to win these big-field handicaps there and he’s gone up a few pounds since Haydock.

George Margarson, trainer of Ropey Guest

He’s 3lb lower than when finishing fifth last year, and has just got in towards the bottom of the weights. He has been trained for the Victoria Cup full stop. The ground should not be a concern, although I do prefer him on a faster surface. He finished second in a Horris Hill on heavy ground, and has run well on soft at Ascot before.

