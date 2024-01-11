'He has a huge reputation' - can Mister Policeman put himself in the frame for the Arkle?

Willie Mullins is not a huge fan of hyperbole, nor does he usually divulge too much about what happens at home, so, when he told us Mister Policeman has been doing extraordinary things behind closed doors at Closutton, ears were instantly pricked. It is not something one has heard too often.

Mister Policeman beat his experienced 142-rated stablemate Cash Back comfortably at Cork on his first start for the stable back in April, but Mullins expected more. It was the same story when he won his beginners' chase at 4-9 at Fairyhouse in November. He won, but more had been expected.

Will this be the day Mister Policeman finally brings his homework to school and passes a test with flying colours? He is 12-1 for the Arkle, but a stylish success here could see him emerge as Mullins' leading hope after Facile Vega bombed out at Christmas.

What the trainer said

Willie Mullins, from his Racing Post stable tour in November

He does fantastic work at home. I know he won his race at Cork for us but, based on his homework, I thought he would win a lot easier than he did. He has huge ability and he'll go novice chasing this season. He can always go back hurdling if it doesn't work out, but chasing is the plan. I think he'll improve a lot from what you saw from him at Cork.

What the jockey expects

Paul Townend, writing in his Ladbrokes blog

Mister Policeman is a horse with a huge reputation. He wasn't overly impressive winning his beginners' chase at Fairyhouse, but we think and hope he is a lot better than that as he shows us a lot more at home. This is a big step up in class for him with a select field. It's a competitive field and we hope he can step forward from his last run. He has a huge reputation as I said and hopefully, he starts showing that.

What the punter thinks

Johnny Dineen, pro punter and Upping The Ante star

Mister Policeman didn't please everyone with a narrow victory on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse but to me he won rather snugly and the winning margin bore no relation to his superiority. He started the season as a dark horse for the Arkle and, if he is to have any pretensions to even participating in that, he can't really miss in a contest like this.

Quilixios possibly will be better suited by further and his debut success over fences against Cool Survivor looks much weaker form than it did at the time. His latest tailed-off last behind Favori De Champdou over three miles leaves him with even more questions to answer. The other danger is Sa Fureur, who was well held by Hunters Yarn when a fortuitous winner at Fairyhouse, so the opposition looks miles off Grade 1 material.

If Mister Policeman can't deliver here it will be the end of his festival aspirations, but I'd be disappointed if he's not more than good enough to stay unbeaten for a little bit longer at least.

