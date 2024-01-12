'He goes there with a decent shout' - analysis and quotes for the Towton Novices' Chase

The rebranding of the William Hill Towton Novices' Chase, which involved lopping half a mile off the distance, was a promotion by stealth. At least it ought to have been as this race now plugs the gap left by the loss of Cheltenham's Dipper Chase on New Year's Day.

Unfortunately, the very biggest yards from further south have stayed away. Dan Skelton and Kim Bailey have runners, as do up-and-comers Olly Murphy and Jamie Snowden. But then Skelton and Bailey were no strangers to this race in its former guise.

Were this a Towton of old, I would have been considering the sort of bet that you roll up your sleeves before placing on the Bailey-trained Trelawne . He is stoutly bred and his form at Cheltenham in December, in among Ginny's Destiny, Grey Dawning and Crebilly, appeals as being just as strong as Colonel Harry's when he was second in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown last month.

Over this 2m4f trip (rail movements will add 144 yards to the published distance), it might be a fairer fight between the two. And this field, although skinny in numbers, bats down the order. The King Of Ryhope in particular is worth considering. He shaped like a graded prospect on his chase debut in October and was undone by awful ground more than anything else next time.

Chasing Fire needs to buck up his ideas when it comes to jumping, although his talent is not in doubt.

In time it is hoped that the new-look Towton finds its place in the programme as a major trial for the Scilly Isles, and beyond. For now, reverting to its old ways and being won by a classy staying handicapper of the future, which it seems is Trelawne's destiny, would do me just fine.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Chasing Fire

The horse hasn’t yet achieved what I expected him to. The small field should suit him, and the step up to a big, galloping track on slow ground is also in his favour. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if he ran very well.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Colonel Harry

He has always promised to be a far better chaser than hurdler. He ran really well in the Grade 1 Henry VIII at Sandown last time after making a mistake at the first. He had to play catch-up from thereon, but was only beaten a length and a quarter. The step up in trip will suit him better and he goes there with a decent shout.

Tom Messenger, assistant to Dan Skelton, trainer of The King Of Ryhope

He looked really progressive when winning first time over fences at Chepstow and we thought he'd build on that, but it was unraceable ground at Ffos Las and he just never picked up in the straight. Hopefully returning to slightly better conditions will see him get back on track. We've always thought he would be a nice chaser and I wouldn't be surprised to see him go well.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Trelawne

We’ve rerouted from Chepstow. It’s a step up for him, but he’s second best on official ratings and should run a big race.

Reporting by Richard Birch

