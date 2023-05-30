'He goes there with a big chance' - quotes and analysis for Beverley's feature handicap

Beverley's most significant feature is not the famous draw bias on the sprint course. Instead, it is the climb that all horses face in every race at the track.

From the point at which the sprint track joins the main course, three and a half furlongs from the finish, the climb is approximately 58 feet. That is about the same as from Swinley Bottom to the line at Ascot, which is covered in more than twice the distance.

It should therefore come as no surprise that races at Beverley often involve late drama. It should also be expected that this track generates plenty of course specialists.

There are two in this race who could qualify as Beverley specialists. The first is veteran Poet's Dawn, who has run 26 per cent of his races but achieved 63 per cent of his wins at the course. He might have to cede to Casilli, though. That horse has five wins from eight runs at Beverley, and one from 11 everywhere else.

Casilli's runs at the track have been over this 1m½f distance or 1m2f. His best run away from Beverley came over 1m4f at York, which again is no surprise given the way things pan out here. Having extra reserves of stamina is often a positive.

You could construe stamina as a doubt over early favourite Shaladar. He stays an extended mile, but is arguably outstaying his pedigree by doing so and he flopped on his only start over further.

On the flipside, Shaladar's four runs over the 1m½f distance at Hamilton include two wins and a second. That track also has a stiff finish and puts an above-average emphasis on stamina. Just not as much as Beverley does.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Shaladar

He improved a hell of a lot last year and he's run well again this year. He's in good order and the track should suit, so he goes there with a big chance. He likes to aim at a strong pace and I think on that quick ground they'll go a good gallop, which will suit him down to the ground.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Golden Sands

He ran very well at the track last time, so hopefully he'll run the same kind of race and should be very close. He seems in good form and the ground is absolutely no problem.

Ollie Pears, trainer of Crown Princess

She's in good form and ran a good race at Hamilton. She loves Beverley, is drawn well and has an each-way chance.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Poet's Dawn and War Defender

Poet's Dawn is in great form and he loves the track. He should run well, although ideally he likes a bit of juice in the ground. War Defender was out for quite a while and it's just taking a bit of time to get him back, but he's okay.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.