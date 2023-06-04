'He faces a clutch of potentially progressive performers' - analysis and key quotes for a red-hot Windsor sprint

Eminency, the sole course-and-distance winner in an 11-runner field, continues to look fairly treated despite two defeats this season.

A major eyecatcher when beaten as 7-4 favourite on his seasonal reappearance at Kempton in April, Eminency again shaped nicely in third behind rapid improver Quinault, who was completing a four-timer, in a Class 2 handicap at Newmarket last month.

The Clive Cox-trained three-year-old drops to Class 3 company this time and will appreciate the good to firm ground.

A clutch of lightly raced, potentially progressive performers lie in wait, headed by Spartan Arrow, who was backed off the boards for an 18-runner 5f handicap at York’s Dante meeting.

The money stayed in the bookmakers’ satchels after Spartan Arrow encountered significant traffic jams over a furlong out, and plenty of punters will expect to recoup losses now he steps back up in trip.

Batal Dubai also promises to develop into a talented sprinter this summer. Winner of two of his four starts as a juvenile, he has not been seen since floundering in the Newbury mud in October.

Sent off 5-2 favourite on his first venture into a handicap that day, the son of Profitable represents the yard of Harry and Roger Charlton, which is hitting form after a slow start to the campaign.

Roger and Harry Charlton: starting to hit form Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tough Enough graduates to handicaps off a mark of 83 following a fluent success as 4-6 favourite at Wolverhampton last November. He looks another open to considerable improvement this season.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Clive Cox, trainer of Eminency

He showed winning course form last year. I think he was a little bit unlucky on his seasonal debut and it was a competitive race at Newmarket last time, when he was third. I think there's more improvement to come. Dry conditions suit and he's in good order so I hope we can get his head in front and build from there.

James Tate, trainer of Tough Enough

He had a decent two-year-old campaign, when he just found the ground too heavy at Nottingham in between two good runs. He's come on well during the winter and is stronger so we're looking forward to him running. He has a dodgy draw and this will be the fastest ground he's encountered, but he works well on it at home and his opening mark will be fine.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Spartan Arrow

Coming from a Brighton novice to a big field at York was a step too far and it all happened a bit quick for him, so we're happy to put a line through it. He seems to have bounced out from it well and is in good order. He's back to six furlongs and has a good draw so he should run a very good race.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

