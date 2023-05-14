'He could run a big race at an each-way price' - analysis and key quotes for Southwell handicap hurdle

Kingfast, who bolted up off a career-low hurdles mark of 92 at Market Rasen on Friday, joined Fergal O’Brien in February with a rating of 103, and there is clearly ample scope for him to enjoy a prolific time this summer.

The son of Fast Company escapes a penalty for that 11-length success, as it was achieved in a conditional jockeys’ novice handicap hurdle, and ought to prove hard to beat if handling the quick turnaround and forecast softer underfoot conditions.

Rocambolas, who had hinted at ability for his previous connections, made a winning start for Ben Pauling at Uttoxeter last month in a first-time combination of hood and tongue-tie, landing a gamble in some style.

The two-and-a-quarter-length runner-up Atlantic Dancer, who had won her previous race at Uttoxeter, has since boosted the form with a fluent all-the-way success at Kelso.

Rocambolas will need to progress again to defy a 7lb rise in the weights, but he remains lightly raced and ought to have no problem with the ground or track.

The Dan Skelton-trained four-year-old Ygritte graduates to handicaps off a basement mark of 80. She started 15-8 favourite for a fillies’ hurdle at Fakenham in November, and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of her chance this time.

Ez Tiger has flattered to deceive since finishing third behind Force De Frap at Wincanton in January. He is now 9lb lower in the weights, though, and it would be no surprise to see him run a big race at an each-way price.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Bobby Socks

He's coming back from a break, so I imagine he'll want the run. He disappointed on his last appearance, but he'd have an each-way chance on the pick of his form.

Paul Binfield, racing manager of the Dj Jeffreys Racing Club, owners of Getaman

We're not certain to run and will have to see what the ground is like, but he's come on a bundle from his last appearance and would probably go close off a mark 10lb lower than his chase rating.

Emma Bishop, trainer of Ruby's Pearl

She could have a chance if things panned out for her and she's better on better ground, so I hope it continues to dry out. She shaped well at Southwell two runs ago and I think she likes the brush hurdles there.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Ygritte

She's going to win some little races and has a little chance in this.

