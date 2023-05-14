Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
20:15 Southwell

'He could run a big race at an each-way price' - analysis and key quotes for Southwell handicap hurdle

Paddy Brennan and Fergal O'Brien: team up with Friday's Market Rasen winner Kingfast
Paddy Brennan (left) and Fergal O'Brien: team up with Friday's Market Rasen winner KingfastCredit: Edward Whitaker
20:15 SouthwellAt The Races App Expert Tips Novices' Handicap Hurdle
Hurdle Tapeta, Handicap Novice
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:10
Class:5
Distance:2m
SKY

Kingfast, who bolted up off a career-low hurdles mark of 92 at Market Rasen on Friday, joined Fergal O’Brien in February with a rating of 103, and there is clearly ample scope for him to enjoy a prolific time this summer.

The son of Fast Company escapes a penalty for that 11-length success, as it was achieved in a conditional jockeys’ novice handicap hurdle, and ought to prove hard to beat if handling the quick turnaround and forecast softer underfoot conditions.

Rocambolas, who had hinted at ability for his previous connections, made a winning start for Ben Pauling at Uttoxeter last month in a first-time combination of hood and tongue-tie, landing a gamble in some style.

The two-and-a-quarter-length runner-up Atlantic Dancer, who had won her previous race at Uttoxeter, has since boosted the form with a fluent all-the-way success at Kelso.

Rocambolas will need to progress again to defy a 7lb rise in the weights, but he remains lightly raced and ought to have no problem with the ground or track. 

The Dan Skelton-trained four-year-old Ygritte graduates to handicaps off a basement mark of 80. She started 15-8 favourite for a fillies’ hurdle at Fakenham in November, and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of her chance this time.

Ez Tiger has flattered to deceive since finishing third behind Force De Frap at Wincanton in January. He is now 9lb lower in the weights, though, and it would be no surprise to see him run a big race at an each-way price.
Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Olly Murphy, trainer of Bobby Socks
He's coming back from a break, so I imagine he'll want the run. He disappointed on his last appearance, but he'd have an each-way chance on the pick of his form.

Paul Binfield, racing manager of the Dj Jeffreys Racing Club, owners of Getaman
We're not certain to run and will have to see what the ground is like, but he's come on a bundle from his last appearance and would probably go close off a mark 10lb lower than his chase rating.

Emma Bishop, trainer of Ruby's Pearl
She could have a chance if things panned out for her and she's better on better ground, so I hope it continues to dry out. She shaped well at Southwell two runs ago and I think she likes the brush hurdles there.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Ygritte
She's going to win some little races and has a little chance in this.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Richard BirchReporter
Published on 14 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 May 2023
icon
20:15 SouthwellAt The Races App Expert Tips Novices' Handicap Hurdle
Hurdle Tapeta, Handicap Novice
Going:Good To Soft
Runners:10
Class:5
Distance:2m
SKY
more inPreviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inPreviews