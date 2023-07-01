'He could be a big player' - quotes and analysis for the Summer Cup

When bookmakers price up a big staying handicap chase, the question now is less whether they should put the Christian Williams runner in as favourite, it is how short they can feasibly go.

Kitty's Light sets the recent precedent. Whatever your thoughts on his SP of 7-4 for February's Eider, you cannot now argue about the value it represented. That same day Cap Du Nord went off 7-2 for the Coral Trophy at Kempton and he is the Williams stable's appointed challenger for this £75,000 prize.

That Cap Du Nord is well treated off 130 is inarguable. He won so well in February at Ascot off a 3lb lower mark. The pertinent questions are: to what extent this race is an afterthought rather than a target, and how well he really sees things out beyond three miles.

You do not have to look far down the betting. Arguably, you should not as plenty of those at bigger odds are typical exposed summer handicappers. The clear exceptions were second and third in the betting at overnight prices.

Twig has taken an interesting career path. He went from bumpers for Ben Pauling to points and hunter chases. Since returning to Pauling he has run just enough over fences to qualify for big handicaps. His recent runs have all been over hurdles, although he has posted career-bests the last twice so he is clearly running well regardless of the discipline.

Kinondo Kwetu also avoided most of the winter, although he stayed over fences and has built up a commendable set of form figures: 11111331. A lot of the ones came in smaller fields, while the more recent third was in a valuable handicap on Grand National day. This will be easier.

That Sam England has sent her stable star here suggests that Christian Williams is not the only trainer to have spotted the lucrative opportunity this race provides.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Curtis eyes repeat trick

Rebecca Curtis has never been shy of using a top Irish-based jockey and has called on the services of Danny Mullins for Ruthless Article, who was second in this race last year.

Rebecca Curtis: trainer fields two runners Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos

Curtis landed the prize in 2014 with The Romford Pele, who was ridden by Paul Carberry while Paul Townend partnered a Cheltenham Festival winner (Irish Cavalier) for the stable a year later.

"All the jockeys I'd use normally aren't available," Curtis said. "I thought, 'Why not get one of the best from Ireland?' We've done it before and it's worked well.

"As for Ruthless Article, he's got really good form around Uttoxeter and he's been dropped a few pounds for his last runs.

"He had all winter off, so he probably needed those runs and seems in great form now."

Eaksey Lad, successful on his last two outings, also represents the trainer, who added: "It's a big ask and he's out of the weights, but he's in top order and on an upward curve. This might be a bit silly, but it's one shot in a big race and, if he's not good enough, we've all summer to drop him back in grade."

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Twig and Anightinlambourn

Twig has been a great horse and just keeps improving and finding what's necessary. This is his biggest test, but going back over fences won't bother him, while Anightinlambourn was riding a crest of a wave in the autumn. She won at Cheltenham in November and probably could have won there in October as well. The ground went against her at the festival and the start was messy, while Kielan Woods didn't think she felt herself last time so pulled her up, but she came back fine. Decent ground is key and she'll get that and I've put cheekpieces on to help her hold a position early doors. If she does, she's probably got the class to feature, although she might be towards the top of her rating. That said, if she brings November's form she'll be there, but Twig also has a live chance.

John Flint, trainer of Amateur

He'll like the ground and the trip isn't a worry, so we're hoping for a good run - he could be a big player. His last run was one of the best of his career and he set a track record doing it. He hasn't got many miles on the clock for a horse of his age and seems more mature and stronger now.

Reporting by James Burn

