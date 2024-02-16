'He can only improve' - Rare Edition bids to build on Kempton victory as he steps up in distance

It took more than a year, but Rare Edition finally returned to Kempton to highlight his talents last time out, 13 months on from his seven-length thrashing of the now 149-rated hurdler Rubaud at the Sunbury track.

That performance established him as a Supreme Novices' contender, but he failed to fire again until making a promising comeback this season, when a close third at Doncaster in December. The promise he was as classy as his early novice days was then confirmed with a slick performance under Harry Cobden at Kempton, and now he is up in distance which could unlock even more improvement.

Despite odds of 11-8, he had to be hard-driven a long way from home last time, suggesting it was his stamina rather than speed, which made the difference. He is the right favourite and looks an exciting prospect.

Perhaps the only horse who looks more thrown in at the weights is Bad . He was sent off at just 5-1 for the Boodles at last season's Cheltenham Festival, when rated 126, and 11 months on he is 4lb lower despite running fairly well.

A step up in distance, wind surgery and first-time cheekpieces make him a thoroughly interesting contender.

Last season's winner Irish Hill is rated 8lb lower with Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim included, but does not quite arrive in the same prolific form, while Monviel is another who appears well handicapped but is hard to fancy having been found with an irregular heartbeat when last of four runners on his last start here in November.

Issam could be the each-way value in the race. The improving six-year-old may not be finished yet having won a decent contest at Exeter and followed it up with a fair second at Sandown. That day he travelled best but found the stiff finish just a little too much as he faded late on. This track will suit better, while his two wins in Britain, both at Exeter, have come going right-handed.

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Le Milos , Jay Jay Reilly and Santos Blue

Le Milos has had an interrupted year. He had surgery last summer and it’s taken a little time to get everything going for him. I think he’ll improve for the run, but I’ve been very happy with how he’s been going about things. Jay Jay Reilly won really well the last day and much prefers hurdles so I can see him running well again. Santos Blue won last time and again I can see him running really well here. It’s a slightly deeper grade, but he’s in good form and will have no excuses.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Rare Edition

We're looking forward to stepping up in trip as we always thought he wanted two and a half miles, even three miles in time. He only went up a few pounds from his win last time and hopefully he's on a workable mark. I like to think he can only improve, and if he goes well we can look at those decent handicaps for the rest of the season.

Gary Moore, trainer of Teddy Blue

He's got the perfect trip but the ground won't be quite what he wants. I'd say he has a bit to do.

Harry Derham, trainer of Monviel

He didn't have a good time over fences last time out with his heart so we'll go back over hurdles this season. He's fresh and well and he's done a lot of work. He's got some bits and pieces of nice form over hurdles so we're hopeful of a nice run.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Bad

He's in good order. He's had a wind operation and is stepping up in trip and I'm looking forward to seeing where he sits now.

Read more . . .

'The dream is still alive' - L'Homme Presse connections hoping he can lay down Gold Cup marker at Ascot

'I couldn't be happier with him' - trainer quotes and big-race analysis for Haydock's Grand National Trial

'We've had this in mind for a long time' - Shan Blue bids to return to former glories but there are lots of others with chances

'She looks very fit and ready to run' - key quotes and analysis for the Reynoldstown Novices' Chase

'My eyes are definitely on the Champion Hurdle' - Colonel Mustard heads to Wincanton to tee up Cheltenham Festival bid

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.