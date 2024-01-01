'He acts well on the track' - key analysis and quotes for valuable handicap hurdle at Fakenham

Six runners are due to contest this £30,000 prize and the elephant in the room, as it were, is Nordano , who is representing local trainer Caroline Fryer, on his stable debut, and is the 25-1 outsider in the early markets.

The eight-year-old is returning from a 715-day absence, but he has the potential to blow this race apart if returning in the sort of form that saw him land a Class 2 extended 2m3f Ascot handicap hurdle on testing ground from a 13lb higher mark in February 2020.

In stark contrast, all ten winners of this race since 2014 had run within the previous 66 days and nine were sent off 5-1 or shorter.

Pam Sly's Haafapiece won this race from a 5lb higher mark in 2020. The 11-year-old is 2-5 at this time of year including when winning a slightly stronger Wetherby contest from a 12lb higher mark in January 2022.

Stuart Edmunds is 5-27 in handicap hurdles at Fakenham including when winning this race through Here Comes Henry in 2022. His ten-year-old Swaffham Bulbeck won a slightly weaker course-and-distance contest on testing ground in April from a 7lb lower mark.

Eight winners since 2014 were aged five (3), six (2) or seven (3), though, and the early markets are headed by the 104-rated seven-year-old El Jefe , who is 8lb higher than when comfortably completing a hat-trick at Haydock last month.

He has stronger form credentials than the Gary Moore-trained seven-year-old Casa Loupi .

Of potentially more interest is the likely second favourite Out Of Focus . The six-year-old is representing Evan Williams, who is 26-110 on this course, and the return to an intermediate trip may suit. He is unexposed after five starts over hurdles and certain lines of his bumper form suggest a mark of 102 is particularly exploitable.

Analysis by Dave Randall

What they say

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Swaffham Bulbeck

He's in good form. He's had two poor runs in races that were probably too good for him and the handicapper hasn't given him much of a chance. He's been dropped 3lb but he acts well on the track and not all horses do.

Pam Sly, trainer of Haafapiece

He's all right. He had a bit of a hiccup and pulled up at Wetherby, but we have no idea why. He had his heart tested at the course but nothing has come to light and he seems to be all right in himself. He's an old boy now but it'd be nice to finish in the first five as it's a good pot for 125-rated horses.

Gary Moore, trainer of Casa Loupi

He's annoying me because he's disappointed me badly with his last two runs. He had a good run on the Flat but then we had to put him away because the ground went too quick for him. I'm clutching at straws running him here but hopefully a flat track might suit him better. I always thought he was a decent horse but so far this season he's been disappointing.

Evan Williams, trainer of Out Of Focus

He's run a couple of good races so we thought we'd take a chance for a good prize. When courses put money on like this it's only right that we support them.

Reporting by Liam Headd

