Havanazam puts unbeaten Wolverhampton record on line - analysis and key quotes for feature handicap

Havanazam, one of three course-and-distance winners in the field, defends an unbeaten Wolverhampton record.

Smooth conqueror of Silk Bird in a novice event during his juvenile days when trained by Andrew Balding, he has also landed two handicaps at the track since switched to the Tom Symonds stable.

He stayed on strongly under Callum Shepherd to beat Night At Sea by two lengths last month and a 5lb rise looks fair.

Shepherd, who retains the ride, boasts an excellent Wolverhampton record this year of ten wins from 30 rides for a 33 per cent strike-rate.

The Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old Artisan Dancer is far more exposed than Havanazam, but seems an improved performer of late.

He won over course and distance off 6lb lower last month and seems sure to give another good account.

Captain Kane , who finished six lengths behind Artisan Dancer in third that afternoon, renews rivalry on 15lb better terms when the 7lb claim of Liam Wright is taken into consideration and that makes him a huge player.

The George Scott-trained five-year-old has won four of his ten all-weather starts, including two at Wolverhampton.

Zoran should also prove highly competitive off his current mark. He was beaten just a head at Kempton three starts ago and it’s possible this shorter trip may suit him better.

Conversely, the formerly Aidan O’Brien-trained Howth steps up in distance.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Howth

He's in good order. It looks a pretty open race, but he'd have a decent each-way chance.

George Scott, trainer of Captain Kane

He's been a star for us, winning eight races. He always tries hard and blew the cobwebs away last time. Off his mark, things have to go right for him to be competitive. He's been progressive over the last couple of years, but everything needs to fall right for him to win a race these days.

Emma Lavelle, trainer of Zoran

He's run well on the all-weather through the winter without getting his head in front. He's in good shape and enjoying himself; he deserves to get his head in front in one of these sort of races.

Tom Symonds, trainer of Havanazam

All his wins have been at Wolverhampton. He's stepping up in class, is in good form, it's a nice gap since his last win and he's proven at the track and trip, so it's only a case of whether he's able to handle going up a few pounds and compete off his new mark. He's looked upwardly mobile and I think he'll stay two miles one day.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Gifted Angel

I was surprised when I saw he was the second-biggest price in the field. He ran a shocker at Taunton, which wasn't expected, but apart from that he hasn't done a lot wrong and I think he'll run a good race.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

