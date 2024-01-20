Hauturiere fancied to follow up bloodless Limerick win under Paul Townend

Willie Mullins relies on wide-margin Limerick winner Hauturiere as he attempts to land the most valuable race of the day at Thurles for a sixth time in nine years.

Allegorie De Vassy gave those who took the skimpy odds of 1-8 a real fright at the first in this race last year before going on to win it by 19 lengths, but Hauturiere will certainly be a more backable price.

Hauturiere was a 131-rated hurdler, but has already evolved into a better chaser and was handed an RPR of 144 for her 35-length romp over 2m6½f at Limerick's Christmas festival. The problem here is that it is a shorter trip on quicker ground.

Harmonya Maker might prefer that. She was 11-10 joint-favourite with Hauturiere at Limerick in the aforementioned Grade 2, but got very tired up the home straight on bottomless ground. This should be more her cup of tea.

Silent Approach has beaten both Hauturiere and Harmonya Maker. She was too good for both of them in a Grade 2 over 2m at Cork last month and in many ways enhanced her reputation when third to Spillane's Tower and Blood Destiny in a Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown last Sunday.

That was the best performance of her career according to RPRs. A mark of 142 puts her right in the mix here and this longer trip should be fine. The ground might be an issue, though, as she wants it slower than yielding, so the more rain that arrives, the more her chances improve.

Silent Approach: Grade 2 winner at Cork and any rain will help her chances Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The other one a case could be made for is Law Ella . She found two miles on the sharp side behind the prolific Arclight at Exeter in November, but she is a precious course winner with the tools to play a part here.

More Info and Kilashee both appear to have plenty on their plates, but if Hauturiere can get into a nice rhythm early and remain in her comfort zone, she could be hard to beat, and another Closutton success looks on the cards.

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Hauturiere

She was a good winner at Limerick over Christmas where she really stepped forward and appreciated the step up in trip from her previous run at Cork. I'd say two-miles-four on drier ground may not help, but I don’t think it will inconvenience her too much as she jumps well enough and is getting experience everyday she runs. It will just make things a little trickier for her.

Con O'Keeffe, trainer of Silent Approach

She came out of the race at Punchestown last week so well that we said we'd let her take her chance in this if the ground was right for her. I'm worried about the ground for her, though, and we need plenty of rain to hit Thurles.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Harmonya Maker

She was disappointing at Limerick behind Hauturiere, but maybe this trip will suit her better and I would certainly be hoping for a better run. She seems to be in great form.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Law Ella

Things just didn't happen for her at Exeter, but she's had a bit of a break and we're stepping her back up in trip so hopefully she runs well.

