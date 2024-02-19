Harry Cobden's mount gets glowing report as Paul Nicholls runs three in Taunton's feature handicap hurdle

Today's Offers 8 All offers

It is eyecatching how many future stars have contested this handicap in recent seasons. The top-class Fox Norton struck in 2015. Pic D’Orhy (2021) and Nube Negra (2019) were beaten in it. As was Langer Dan before major handicap successes at the Cheltenham and Aintree festivals.

Paul Nicholls is the dominant trainer at Taunton and is three-handed in his bid for a fifth win in the last ten runnings. Presumably the Harry Cobden-ridden Inca De Lafayette is the favoured one from the yard with Wild Max bidding to defy a 599-day break off top weight and Lallygag on a retrieval mission reverting to hurdles.

Inca De Lafayette saves his best for Taunton and had chief market rival Vicki Vale ’s measure in a 2m3f handicap here last time. That said, Vicki Vale hit a low of 1.5 in running on Betfair that day and might be better suited by this shorter trip as she was simply outstayed.

A lightly raced, improving handicap debutant always adds a bit of spice to races of this nature and Philip Hobbs and Johnson White unleash Into The Park , who bolted up in a Newbury maiden hurdle last month.

Novice contests at that track are invariably strong, although Into The Park benefitted from a soft lead and recorded an eight-second slower time than the winner of the other division. With several prominent racers to contend with, Into The Park will surely struggle to dictate in the same manner against more seasoned opponents.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going news

The ground at Taunton is heavy, soft in places. Clerk of the course Jason Loosemore said: "It's drying back from the substantial amount of rain we had Saturday into Sunday. We had 17mm at the weekend and 18mm on Thursday. There's no rain forecast but it should be quite holding and gluey ground."

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Wild Max, Lallygag and Inca De Lafayette

Inca De Lafayette won over two [miles] three [furlongs] last time but two miles on slow ground will be fine for him and he's very well. I'd like to think he'd be the main one of the three. Wild Max has been off for a while and will improve for the run. He's been ready to run a few times and then the meetings have been called off. It's probably soft enough for Lallygag, but I wanted to give him a confidence boost before the spring on better ground. He might be too high in the handicap.

Wild Max: returns from a 599-day layoff

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Wolf Prince

He'll come on a lot for his first run back last month and we've been very happy with him since. The ground is a bit softer, but we'll get him back in the groove and see how we get on.

Jeremy Scott, trainer of Celtic Art

We've struggled to find a race and this was the most suitable so we thought we'd give it a go. The track could be a bit sharp for him but the ground will slow them all down which might help us. I think he'll handle the ground.

Reporting by James Stevens

