Harjo looks type to improve for switch to fences - analysis and key quotes for Huntingdon novice handicap chase

It’s rare to get soft ground at Huntingdon at this time of year, but conditions are sure to be quite testing after the above-average amount of rainfall for October.

Harjo has race fitness firmly on his side, acts well on a soft surface and is open to plenty of improvement on this first attempt at regulation fences.

This maiden point-to-point winner represents Charlie Longsdon, who has scored with three of his last eight runners.

Chris Gordon, successful with Small Bad Bob and Our Champ in the last week, saddles Gerico Ville , twice a winner from ten starts over hurdles and the type who could well take advantage of a fair mark of 115 if he progresses for the switch to fences.

Sporting Ace graduates to fences off 117, which also looks eminently workable based on his best form in soft-ground staying handicap hurdles.

Likewise, the best is yet to come from the Ben Pauling-trained Storminhome , who is well regarded and possesses the scope to make a better chaser than hurdler.

Holly Hartingo landed a 2m4f mares’ novice hurdle over this course on soft ground in January 2022.

The Alastair Ralph-trained seven-year-old was subsequently highly tried in Grade 2 company at Newbury, but the fact she started as short as 13-2 in a race which contained the now 133-rated chaser Tweed Skirt and 130-rated hurdler Nina The Terrier makes her of some interest.

Watch the market for clues as she returns from a 187-day absence.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going is good to soft, soft in places and a mainly dry day is forecast with temperatures set to reach 14C. Clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said: "The track is not flooded for a change and the grass is as green as ever."

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Storminhome

He's a nice horse and a chaser through and through. He's schooled well and I'm hoping he can be a nice novice handicap chaser this season. He ran well in some quite decent novice hurdles last season and should have more to offer over fences.

Toby Lawes, trainer of Surrey Quest

He's done everything right at home and we're hoping for a positive run to start off his season. He's in a lower grade, which should help him, and he has some chasing experience, so we can ride him positively.

Alastair Ralph, trainer of Holly Hartingo

She has good course form and has schooled well, so I'm very hopeful she can run a good race. She had a stop-start season last campaign, but she's been training well and looks to be on a mark she can be competitive off.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Harjo

I'm hopeful we will see some decent improvement in him over fences. He jumps very well and the step up in trip is a positive, as he was outpaced before finishing off well over two and a half miles last time. Having that run under his belt is a plus.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

