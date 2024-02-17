Ground quicker than anticipated at Ascot as money comes in for Harry Cobden's mounts

Harry Cobden is charging towards a first jockeys' championship this season and the in-form rider is expected to continue his hot streak with several of his Saturday mounts among the key early market movers at Ascot.

Cobden, who overtook Sean Bowen in the title standings on Friday with a Fakenham double, is out to capture the final Grade 1 before the Cheltenham Festival aboard Pic D'Orhy , who has been cut to 15-8 (from 9-4 on Friday) in the Betfair Ascot Chase (3.36 ).

Last season's runner-up behind Shishkin, Pic D'Orhy is being supported as a number of firms have pushed out favourite L'Homme Presse to evens – the biggest odds he has been available at this week.

Cobden's Reynoldstown Novices' Chase (1.50 ) mount Brave Kingdom is 11-4 (from 3) for the Sodexo-sponsored Grade 2, while his opening ride Inthewaterside, trained like Pic D'Orhy by Paul Nicholls, is edging towards odds-on having been cut to 11-10 (from 6-4) in the 2m3f novice hurdle (1.15 ).

Havaila , the mount of Cobden in the 2m7½f handicap hurdle (4.10 ), is 9-2 (from 13-2 on Friday) and his bumper (4.45 ) ride Nala The Lioness is 13-2 (from 7).

Bowen, meanwhile, is in action at Haydock for the day's other Premier fixture, where Butch is his leading chance in the Virgin Bet Rendlesham Hurdle (2.40).

Cobden's rides at Ascot

1.15

Inthewaterside 11-10 (from 6-4)

1.50

Brave Kingdom 11-4 (from 3)

2.25

Rare Edition 6-1

3.00

Threeunderthrufive 4-1

3.36

Pic D'Orhy 15-8 (from 9-4)

4.10

Havaila 9-2 (from 13-2)

4.45

Nala The Lioness 13-2 (from 7)

Posted at 9.15am

Ascot good in places after dry spell

Good in places has been added to the going description of good to soft at Ascot after a dry 24 hours at the Berkshire track.

Conditions are slightly quicker than clerk of the course Chris Stickles anticipated following a fairly dry week.

He said: "It's good to soft, good in places as we've been dry for the last 24 hours. The forecast is for a dry day. It's a bit quicker than we were anticipating as we were forecast a bit of rain during the week which didn't materialise. We've had 6mm of rain in the last six days.

"We're looking forward to it, it's a great card. There's quality in the Grade 1 and some competitive handicaps so it should be a good day."

The ground is heavy at Haydock for the Grand National Trial (3.50) fixture following 4mm of rain overnight. Irish raider Yeah Man heads the betting for the feature on a card which also has Grade 2 action over hurdles in the Rendlesham (2.40) and Prestige (4.25).

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We're still heavy after some rain overnight. It'll stay dry until about 3pm and then we're forecast rain."

Posted at 9.15am

Non-runners

Ascot

1.15

1 Idy Wood (bruised foot)

3.00

4 Iron Bridge (running in first preference race)

4.10

5 Mt Fugi Park (running in first preference race)

Posted at 9.15am

Qatar: Osborne seeking more success in Middle East

Fresh from becoming the first female jockey to win a race at Meydan, Saffie Osborne is relishing the chance of more glory with Emaraaty Ana in the Dukhan Sprint in Qatar.

Osborne, 21, steered her father Jamie's Ouzo to success in 1m1f Lord Glitters Handicap on Friday to break new ground in the Middle East, and she hopes for more joy on the final day of HH The Amir Sword Festival at Al Rayyan in Doha.

She said: "I'm really looking forward to it, he's a seriously classy animal and I'm grateful to the Barratt family for having me onboard. They've invested in some really nice horses in Dubai and out here at the moment, so I'm really excited for today."

Liam Headd, reporting from Qatar

Posted at 9.30am



