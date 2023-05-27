Ground at the Curragh eases to good for Irish 2,000 Guineas day

The ground on Irish 2,000 Guineas day at the Curragh was eased to good all over following watering overnight.

Royal Scotsman continues to top the betting for the Tattersalls-sponsored Classic () and is available at no bigger than 9-4. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington is 4-1 with William Hill, Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Coral.

Moss Tucker is the most notable mover on the card, with the Ken Condon-trained course winner shortening to 4-1 (from 11-2) for the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (). He was a smart winner at Naas on his penultimate start before finishing second on return last week.

It is forecast to be a warm, sunny day at the Curragh for the second day of the Irish Guineas meeting when the fillies' Classic takes place on Sunday.

Brendan Sheridan, clerk of the course at the Curragh, said on Saturday: "We watered after racing here on Friday night and the ground on both tracks is now good.

"There will be selective watering to continue this morning on the round course and we'll have fresh ground on both tracks – we didn't race out in the country yesterday. We've moved over the rail on the straight course seven yards.

"The forecast is for dry [weather] and warm temperatures and we're in a good place. We're all good to go."

Key absentee at Haydock

Al Dasim is a notable non-runner at Haydock having been taken out of the Betfred-sponsored Sandy Lane Stakes due to the going.

The George Boughey-trained sprinter was 8-1 for the Group 2 prize having won five of his last six starts and his withdrawal has led to Little Big Bear shortening to 5-4 (from 6-4) at the top of the market.

The ground at Haydock is good to firm, good in places. Watering took place on the back straight and bends overnight and conditions are expected to be similar to the previous two days.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "It's been lovely, we've had a good week with nice ground for the first two days and it should be the same for the third.

"We watered a bit last night, we'd watered the straight on Friday morning and just did the bends and back straight last night.

"I think it'll ride pretty consistent and it'll be a lovely, warm day."

