Grand National hopes gunning for prized Aintree spots in Saturday's key trials at Haydock and Ascot

We haven't even finished the trials for the Cheltenham Festival yet and people want to talk about the Grand National.

It could, however, be a weekend when Aintree clues emerge as Haydock stages the Virgin Bet Grand National Trial (3.15 ) along with the Injured Jockeys Fund Ambassadors Programme Swinley Handicap Chase (3.00 ) at Ascot. Both are £100,000 races that feature horses whose connections have aspirations for the Randox-sponsored marathon on April 13.

And there's a twist this year too as the famous chase has been reduced to 34 runners, which means getting in will be harder than ever.