Grand National hero vying for favouritism with Paisley Park following market support on rare start over hurdles

Grand National hero Noble Yeats is challenging for favouritism in Saturday's McCoy Contractors Cleeve Hurdle (3.35 ) at Cheltenham's Trials day fixture.

Better known for his exploits over fences, Noble Yeats has caught the eye of punters on a rare hurdle start with his odds cut to 3-1 (from 7-2 overnight) for the Grade 2 contest.

The Emmet Mullins-trained nine-year-old actually ran over hurdles last month when second at Limerick and won his only other outing in that sphere at Navan in 2021.

At the head of the Cleeve Hurdle market, Noble Yeats has joined 12-year-old hurdling stalwart Paisley Park , who appears to be showing no sign of ageing as he goes in search of a fourth win in the race.

At the other end of the age scale, Burdett Road (10-11 from 4-5) and Sir Gino (13-8 from 11-8) have drifted slightly for their big clash in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (12.05 ), with double-figure chances Milan Tino (12-1 from 14) and Excelero (14-1 from 16) shortening a little.

The main market positive in the early exchanges at Cheltenham has been Ga Law, who is into 13-2 (from 10 overnight) for the 2m4½f handicap chase (1.15 ).

Trained by the in-form Jamie Snowden, the eight-year-old won the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the track in 2022.

At Doncaster, there has been support in the feature Great Yorkshire Chase (3.15) for Twoshotsoftequila (8-1 from 14) and Kandoo Kid (9-1 from 11), while favourite Welcom To Cartries is strong in the betting at 2-1 (from 11-4) for the Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle (2.40 ).

Market movers

Cheltenham

12.05 Burdett Road (10-11 from 4-5), Sir Gino (13-8 from 11-8)

1.15 Ga Law 13-2 (from 10)

3.35 Noble Yeats 3-1 (from 7-2)

Doncaster

2.40 Welcom To Cartries (2-1 from 11-4)

3.15 Twoshotsoftequila (8-1 from 14), Kandoo Kid (9-1 from 11)

Settled outlook at Cheltenham

After weeks of freezing temperatures and storms, the weather is settled for Trials day at Cheltenham, with the ground remaining good to soft following a dry night.

Clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We've had a dry 48 hours and the going is good to soft. The forecast is dry throughout the day with temperatures around 9C and we've got eight fantastic races for our Premier raceday, Festival Trials day."

The going at Doncaster remains good, good to soft in places with a dry day with sunny intervals forecast.

Key non-runners

Cheltenham

4.10 6 Lord Of Thunder (self-certificate)

Doncaster

12.55 13 Tiger Jet (sc)

