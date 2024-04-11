Grand National festival day one updates: Kargese into 11-8 from 5-2 and sharing favouritism with Sir Gino in Juvenile Hurdle

Your one-stop shop for Grand National festival news on Thursday morning . . .

Kargese supported for Juvenile showdown with Sir Gino

Triumph Hurdle second Kargese is vying for favouritism with Cheltenham Festival absentee Sir Gino for the Boodles 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20 ).

Kargese started the day as 5-2 second favourite with bet365 but is now into 11-8 joint favourite with Sir Gino (from 10-11). They are 5-4 joint-favourites with Betfair Sportsbook.

Sir Gino missed the Cheltenham Festival after concerns around the wellbeing of Nicky Henderson's horses, with the Seven Barrows trainer saddling two winners from 11 runners since last month's big meeting.

Kargese was beaten a length and a half by stablemate Majborough in the Triumph and won a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival on her penultimate start.

Emmet Mullins saddles Randox Foxhunters’ (4.05 ) favourite Its On The Line but the trainer’s other runner has been backed for the first race over the National fences at the three-day meeting.

Romeo Magico , the mount of Dara McGill, was a 10-1 shot with bet365 on Thursday morning but has been shortened to 5-1 second favourite behind his 4-1 stablemate.

The six-year-old has a 2-3 record in hunter chases this season, with his defeat coming to Ferns Lock at Thurles in January. He was an 11-length winner on his most recent start at Down Royal last month.

Its On The Line is ridden by Derek O’Connor and arrives on the back of finishing second to Sine Nomine in the Hunters' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

Arkle third Il Etait Temps has attracted support for the opening Close Brothers Manifesto Novices’ Chase (1.45 ).

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old is 5-2 (from 7-2), with Turners winner Grey Dawning heading the betting at 6-5 and runner-up Ginny’s Destiny priced at 4-1.

Sans Bruit , the mount of Bryony Frost, has been backed into 5-1 favourite (from 7) for the Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (4.40 ).

He finished second on his first start over fences in Britain at Chepstow this month and contested Graded races over hurdles and fences when trained by David Cottin in France before joining Paul Nicholls.

Market movers

1.45

Il Etait Temps 5-2 (from 7-2)

2.20

Kargese 11-8 (from 5-2)

3.30

Impaire Et Passe 5-4 (from 15-8)

4.05

Romeo Magico 5 (from 10)

4.40

Sans Bruit 5 (from 7)

Updated at 12.40pm

The big story: Walsh confident of big Impaire run

Ruby Walsh has nominated Impaire Et Passe as his nap of day one at Aintree's Grand National meeting in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle (3.30 ).

Walsh believes the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned six-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, is better than his last run when third behind State Man and the reopposing Bob Olinger in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February.

Impaire Et Passe was the 15-8 second favourite on Wednesday but now heads the betting at 5-4. Bob Olinger has drifted from 11-8 to 9-4.

Walsh said on the Racing Post's Good Morning Aintree show : "I don't think this season has gone that badly for Impaire Et Passe. There was no shame in being beaten by Teahupoo in the Hatton's Grace and he wasn't quick enough for State Man in the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown.

"I don't feel he has underperformed and you can put a line through his last run. Daryl [Jacob] tried something different with him by making the running but it completely backfired and just didn't suit him.

"His first two runs, though, are better than anything Bob Olinger has done this season and I think he'll win. He's my nap of the day."

Updated at 11.20am

Nurburgring out of Juvenile Hurdle

Nurburgring , an 8-1 shot for the Boodles 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (2.20 ), has been declared a non-runner after being found to be lame.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained runner finished fourth in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and was fourth in the betting.

There are now five runners in the race, which is the second of four consecutive Grade 1s at the start of the card.

2.20 Nurburgring

5.15 Austins Hill Lass, Solid Silver

Updated at 10.50am

Ground update: going stays the same for day one

There was no change in the Aintree going for day one of the Grand National meeting on Thursday, with the hurdle and chase track described as soft, heavy in places.

The Merseyside track received 1.2 millimetres of rain overnight, ensuring conditions remain on the testing side for the three-day festival, with 45.2 millimetres of rain hitting the course since last Wednesday.

Clerk of the course Sulekha Varma said on Thursday morning: "It was quite blustery yesterday evening which helped to dry the surface a touch but we had some rain overnight which means we've kept the going the same.

"A predominantly dry day is forecast today. There is the possibility of a light shower during the day but it is more unlikely than likely and showers are forecast tonight.

"I think the horses will get through the ground fine today. If it stays dry, it might become harder work later on and tomorrow as the ground will be a bit more dead."

The National course going remains heavy, soft in places, with the Foxhunters' (4.05 ) taking place on the unique course on Thursday, and Varma has not ruled out an improvement in conditions for the big race on Saturday.

She said: "If it stays dry, there is a possibility the going could improve by the Grand National on Saturday, but we will have to see how much rain arrives."

The scene at Aintree at 9.15am on Thursday Credit: David Carr

It is a slightly cloudy start to the day at Aintree but remained dry at 9.15am according to our on-course team.

Speaking on ITV's Opening Show just after 9.30am, Varma added: "The team have done the best job – they've been out in the wettest weather we have seen and it's been pretty unpleasant but hopefully people will be impressed with the condition of the track.

"The ground feels fairly sound underfoot but when you put your stick in the ground you realise how deep it is. I don't think we'll be in Red Marauder territory on Saturday but it will still be quite testing in places."

Updated at 9.40am

Watch Good Morning Aintree here

Read our Aintree previews:

'There are no negatives' - Dan Skelton confident of big run from Grey Dawning in Cheltenham rematch with Ginny's Destiny

Sir Gino 'will have to stand up and be counted' says Nicky Henderson - can he put an end to the yard's poor run?

Shishkin and Gerri Colombe clash in thrilling Aintree Bowl - plus Emmet Mullins is seeing 'very good signs' from novice Corbetts Cross

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.