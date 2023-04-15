Grand National festival day 3 tips: one key runner from each ITV race at Aintree on Saturday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the second day of the . The action on day three features some high-class racing including the feature Randox Grand National, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Grand National festival Saturday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the final day of the Grand National festival



Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Given time to get over her game win in a particularly gruelling Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton (2m5f, soft; only four of 20 finished) in January; that was only her fourth start under rules and there should be better to come, particularly now stepping up to 3m; high on the list.

West Balboa 14:25 Aintree View Racecard

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Made all in Grade 3 at Naas (1m7f, soft) last month, taking advantage of drop back in class; has strong Grade 1 form-lines, notably a good effort in the Royal Bond when narrowly beaten by the subsequent Supreme winner Marine Nationale; ran well on sole 2m4f attempt; solid claims.

Irish Point 15:00 Aintree View Racecard



JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, 3m½f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Made all in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham (3m, good to soft/soft) in 2021 and 2022 and good second to Sire Du Berlais in this race last year (good to soft); not quite at his very best this season, including when fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle last month, but it was still a good run and he could improve for it as he didn't have an ideal preparation; respected.

Flooring Porter 15:35 Aintree View Racecard



William Hill Handicap Chase , 3m1f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Came from way back when beaten about 17l in third in the 2m handicap here last year; has shown better form since tongue tied at about 2m4f, impressing on return at Exeter (good to soft) and putting a lesser Cheltenham run behind him when third in the Plate there last month (both on soft); less testing ground is likely to suit and his brother stayed well so has every chance of seeing out a sharp test at this trip; yard won this in 2019.

Shakem Up'Arry 16:15 Aintree View Racecard



Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2½f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Fell at a Cheltenham cross-country fence in January but some of his runs in France make very interesting viewing, including when staying on well over 3m3f and 3m6f, and so do his performances in the same 3m2f Down Royal race in March 2022 and 2023; big odds but a lurking strength in stamina can bring him to the fore.

Roi Mage 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.25 Aintree: West Balboa

Race 2, 2.35 Chepstow: My Girl Katie

Race 3, 3.00 Aintree: Irish Point

Race 4, 3.10 Chepstow: Grizzly James

Race 5, 3.35 Aintree: Flooring Porter

Race 6, 4.15 Aintree: Shakem Up'Arry

Race 7, 5.15 Aintree: Roi Mage

