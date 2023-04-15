Grand National festival day 3 tips: one key runner from each ITV race at Aintree on Saturday
ITV will broadcast five live races from the second day of the Grand National festival at Aintree on Saturday. The action on day three features some high-class racing including the feature Randox Grand National, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.
Grand National festival Saturday: ITV Racing tips
Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the final day of the Grand National festival
2.20 Aintree
Village Hotels Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f
SPOTLIGHT TIP: WEST BALBOA
Given time to get over her game win in a particularly gruelling Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton (2m5f, soft; only four of 20 finished) in January; that was only her fourth start under rules and there should be better to come, particularly now stepping up to 3m; high on the list.
3.00 Aintree
Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1
SPOTLIGHT TIP: IRISH POINT
Made all in Grade 3 at Naas (1m7f, soft) last month, taking advantage of drop back in class; has strong Grade 1 form-lines, notably a good effort in the Royal Bond when narrowly beaten by the subsequent Supreme winner Marine Nationale; ran well on sole 2m4f attempt; solid claims.
3.35 Aintree
JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle, 3m½f, Grade 1
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FLOORING PORTER
Made all in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham (3m, good to soft/soft) in 2021 and 2022 and good second to Sire Du Berlais in this race last year (good to soft); not quite at his very best this season, including when fourth in the Stayers' Hurdle last month, but it was still a good run and he could improve for it as he didn't have an ideal preparation; respected.
4.15 Aintree
William Hill Handicap Chase , 3m1f
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SHAKEM UP'ARRY
Came from way back when beaten about 17l in third in the 2m handicap here last year; has shown better form since tongue tied at about 2m4f, impressing on return at Exeter (good to soft) and putting a lesser Cheltenham run behind him when third in the Plate there last month (both on soft); less testing ground is likely to suit and his brother stayed well so has every chance of seeing out a sharp test at this trip; yard won this in 2019.
5.15 Aintree
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, 4m2½f
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ROI MAGE
Fell at a Cheltenham cross-country fence in January but some of his runs in France make very interesting viewing, including when staying on well over 3m3f and 3m6f, and so do his performances in the same 3m2f Down Royal race in March 2022 and 2023; big odds but a lurking strength in stamina can bring him to the fore.
ITV7 tips and predictions
The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer.
Race 1, 2.25 Aintree: West Balboa
Race 2, 2.35 Chepstow: My Girl Katie
Race 3, 3.00 Aintree: Irish Point
Race 4, 3.10 Chepstow: Grizzly James
Race 5, 3.35 Aintree: Flooring Porter
Race 6, 4.15 Aintree: Shakem Up'Arry
Race 7, 5.15 Aintree: Roi Mage
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Grand National day at Aintree on Saturday
2023 Grand National pinstickers' guide: David Jennings has his say on the Aintree runners and riders
Get set for Aintree! Subscribe to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.