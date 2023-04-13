Grand National festival day 1 tips: one key runner from each ITV race at Aintree on Tuesday

ITV will broadcast five live races from the opening day of the . The action on day one features some high-class names, most notably Champion Hurdle hero Constitution Hill, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage.

Grand National festival Thursday: ITV Racing tips

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for the opening day of the Grand National festival



Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices' Chase, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Took his chase record to 4-5 when seeing off six rivals in the Grade 1 Turners at Cheltenham (2m4f, soft) four weeks ago, taking full advantage of being able to dictate the pace; it's possible he'll be able to boss another small field here and his jumping is a real asset; the one to beat.

Stage Star 13:45 Aintree View Racecard



Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle, 2m1f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Beat a notable rival on sole French start; 2-3 in Britain, the wins gained at Haydock (Victor Ludorum) and Stratford (easily) on good to soft; improving hurdler who'll be suited by this track and warrants respect.

Bo Zenith 14:20 Aintree View Racecard



Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase, 3m1, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has been a real powerhouse at 2m, including two Cheltenham Festival wins and a Grade 1 novice success here (in 2021); bounced back from a couple of notable flops to win the Ascot Chase impressively on his first crack at 2m5f, then put in an awkward round of jumping and tended to hang when favourite for the Ryanair at Cheltenham but finished with some purpose and grabbed second place close home; reinventing himself again and this new trip looks likely to suit on recent evidence; class act when everything goes smoothly; tongue-tie fitted on last two starts, discarded today.

Shishkin 14:55 Aintree View Racecard



William Hill Aintree Hurdle, 2m4f, Grade 1

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Dominant on all six rules starts (2m, heavy-good to soft) and won his fifth Grade 1 when powering clear in the Champion Hurdle last month; runner-up in a 3m point and the way he shapes in his races suggests he'll have zero issue with the step up in trip; it will be a shock if he doesn't win.

Constitution Hill 15:30 Aintree View Racecard



Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase, 2m5f

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

His only defeat in his latest nine starts came when collared at Cheltenham last March; has been mopping up Irish points this season and this has been the aim; first attempt over these fences but serious challenger.

Winged Leader 16:05 Aintree View Racecard



Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase, 2m

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Front-runs; immediate improvement for switch to fences and beaten only twice in seven completions, running flat last May after a long spell of action and back from break in October; had wind surgery since and has looked an exciting prospect this spring, going round Sandown to the manner born in March (1m7f, good to soft); up further 10lb; could yet rate higher.

Douglas Talking 16:40 Aintree View Racecard



Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race, 2m1f, Grade 2

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Endured a long wait for a gap before finishing strongly for second on debut in French 3yo fillies' bumper (1m5f, good to soft) last September; that form has been franked and she's a half-sister to her top connections' Grade 3 hurdle winner Icare Allen, who also had just the one start for Anne-Sophie Pacault before changing hands; very interesting contender.

Jolie Coeur Allen 17:15 Aintree View Racecard

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and free to play with £100,000 on offer. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account, sign up and take advantage of the free bet offer.

Race 1, 2.20 Aintree: BO ZENITH

Race 2, 2.35 Taunton: MARDOOF

Race 3, 2.55 Aintree: SHISHKIN

Race 4, 3.10 Taunton: DANCINGONTHEEDGE

Race 5, 3.30 Aintree: CONSTITUTION HILL

Race 6, 4.05 Aintree: WINGED LEADER

Race 7, 4.40 Aintree: DOUGLAS TALKING

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.