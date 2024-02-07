Grade 1 winner Jango Baie bids to emulate stablemate Shishkin in Sidney Banks

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Nicky Henderson last won this race in 2020 with the mighty Shishkin, who went on to land the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham the following month, and the trainer is attempting to repeat the feat with Jango Baie.

Unlike his illustrious stablemate, Jango Baie has a 5lb penalty to carry on account of his latest win in the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day, a race relocated from Sandown where it was formerly known as the Tolworth Hurdle.

The five-year-old, who is a general 20-1 chance for the Supreme, will be going beyond 2m½f for the first time, although he was second in his sole point-to-point over 2m4f in Ireland, and he was not stopping when accounting for Favour And Fortune last time.

Prior to that, Jango Baie edged out the well-regarded Tellherthename on his hurdles debut at Ascot in November when he was so highly regarded he was sent off the 6-5 favourite.

After 14mm of rain fell at the Cambridgeshire track on Tuesday evening, the ground was described as soft, good to soft in places (from good) on Wednesday, which should suit Jango Baie as his two wins have come on an easy surface.

Henderson said: “He's taking a slight step up in trip after finishing his race strongly at Aintree last time. He has a couple of festival entries so this will tell us more as to which race might suit him best."

Of the opposition, the unbeaten Handstands has already shown he is effective at this sort of trip when scoring at Hereford and then Newcastle. He bids to keep the in-form Ben Pauling on a roll.

Handstands: an easy winner at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick

A winner of his sole point-to-point, the son of Getaway gained some more experience when landing odds of 2-7 over 2m4½f last time.

Pauling said: “What we've seen so far on the track has been very satisfying, but it will be very interesting to see where he is at this level. I've put him in the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham because I think he could be anything and genuinely think he's very talented."

Of the other pair, Joe Tizzard supplies another progressive contender in the shape of Diamond Ri , who enjoyed the step up to 2m3f when winning at Warwick last month.

The quartet is completed by the unbeaten Bugise Seagull , who won lesser events at Catterick and Southwell for trainer Charlie Longsdon.

