Goodwood winner Mansa Musa steps up in grade for new owner Team Valor and trainer Diego Dias

Three competitive Group 3 contests are on Saturday's Curragh card and the 6f Heider Family Stables Round Tower Stakes (5.10) looks particularly intriguing.

Paddy Twomey won last year with Treasure Trove and relies on Letsbefrankaboutit, an encouraging third on his debut over course and distance, while Aidan O'Brien has a strong contender in Mountain Bear, who has achieved a rating of 102 after four starts.

One of the most interesting runners hails from the burgeoning stable of Diego Dias, who landed a valuable maiden with his first runner in Britain when Mansa Musa showed a tremendous attitude to prevail at Goodwood by a short head. The son of Ten Sovereigns steps up in grade here and sports new colours after Team Valor purchased him in the interim.

Dias said: "Mansa Musa is in great form and has come on for the run at Goodwood. He's a very honest horse. He just puts his head down and puts everything into his race.

"Team Valor bought the horse and kept him in training with me. They're great owners and it's brilliant to have them with the yard."

G'day Mate looks a potential improver on this step up to six furlongs after finishing strongly over the minimum trip at the track last week.

Trainer Jessica Harrington said: "G’day Mate ran on well at the Curragh over five furlongs. He seems to go on any ground and I think he'll put in a good run."

Harrington took the Snow Fairy Fillies Stakes (5.40) with Viareggio last year and has two strong contenders this time. Snowcapped seemed to cope with the step up to Listed company on her latest start when beaten just a length and a half into third in an Oaks trial at Naas, while Village Voice is already a Listed winner and ran with plenty of credit when runner-up to Jackie Oh at Gowran on her latest start at this level.

The trainer said: "Snowcapped and Village Voice are very nice fillies. Snowcapped ran well at Naas last time and Village Voice is a tough filly."

The Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes (4.40) over a mile sees the Dermot Weld-trained Shelaka step up to Group 3 company after an impressive debut success at Tipperary when defeating the useful Andromeda by three-quarters of a length over 7½f.

She takes on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Opera Singer, who is stepping back up to a mile after losing out by a head over 7f in a strong-looking contest at the Curragh a fortnight ago.

