Goldana sets the standard in Park Express for Joseph O'Brien with ground promising to suit

This season's Group 3 Park Express Stakes looks a deep renewal and with the ground set to be very testing, it could pay to side with battle-hardened fillies or mares who have form on deep going. Both Brilliant and Goldana fit that criteria.

Brilliant was highly tried as a two-year-old, having nine starts for Aidan O'Brien, who landed this race in 2022 with Mother Earth. After getting off the mark in a soft-ground Leopardstown maiden in July, she acquitted herself well in higher grade, finishing a close third and fifth in Group 3 company before running with credit in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile in which she was beaten six lengths into fifth by stablemate Ylang Ylang.

The Gleneagles filly is a tough customer and receives plenty of weight from her main rivals.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Goldana should relish conditions having won a Group 3 on her debut in Ireland at this track last April on heavy ground. She has had four runs since but on quicker surfaces, her best effort coming at Gowran Park, where she was beaten more than three lengths in third.

Before her debut success she had been off for 175 days, so she clearly goes well fresh.

Fozzy Stack saddles You Send Me , who was last seen finishing sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas over course and distance. She has plenty of ability but has never raced on ground this deep.

Adrian Murray is responsible for two stable debutantes and Magical Sunset looks particularly interesting. The four-year-old has some good form in Britain, notably a Group 3 success at Goodwood last August and a five-length win in Listed company at Newbury in October 2022, both in testing conditions.

The Joe Murphy-trained Alpheratz is another worth a mention. She finished runner-up to Je Zous on her debut, with the winner advertising the form well subsequently, and was impressive in getting off the mark at Gowran Park last time.

This won't be an easy task on just her third start, but she seems to have plenty of ability and could rate an each-way play.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Goldana

She's in good form and should handle the soft ground. It looks a competitive race, but we're hoping for a good run.

Adrian Murray, trainer of Magical Sunset and Mammas Girl

Magical Sunset shouldn't have much of a problem in the ground and hopefully can be bang there. The ground might be a question for Mammas Girl, but we'll know more afterwards. It's a bit of a fact-finding mission given it's their first start for us, but they're two nice fillies.

Adrian Murray: two chances in the Park Express Credit: Patrick McCann

Fozzy Stack, trainer of You Send Me

She hasn't been on the track for a while so could need the run, and I'm not sure she wants the ground this testing.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Alpheratz

She's probably being thrown in at the deep end but we need to start somewhere. It was a good performance when she won at Gowran in October and, as long as the ground isn't extreme, she'll take her chance.

