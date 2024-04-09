Goldana has the perfect conditions to hand Joseph O'Brien back-to-back Heritage Stakes victories

Joseph O'Brien saddled the winner of the Listed Heritage Stakes last season, when Buckaroo edged out Homeless Songs in a pulsating finish, and he is responsible for another leading player this time around as Goldana will likely prove popular for punters, especially given her love for testing ground.

A Listed winner in Germany before switching to O'Brien's yard, the five-year-old made a perfect start for her new stable when landing the Group 3 Gladness Stakes 12 months ago, revelling in the heavy ground.

She acquitted herself well in Group company for the remainder of the season, most notably when third behind the smart Jackie Oh at Gowran Park, but never got her preferred conditions again.

However, she got heavy ground on her reappearance in the Park Express last month, finishing just a length-and-a-quarter behind winner Brilliant. That was a promising effort as she pulled more than four lengths clear of the field with a pair of useful three-year-olds who were receiving 20lb from her.

She should be very tough to beat given she's race-fit, will relish conditions and is receiving 10lb from her main market rivals.

The Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus took the Desmond Stakes over course and distance last year and put in another excellent run at this track when fourth to Flight Plan in the Group 2 Dullingham Park. He is ground-versatile, won on his reappearance last year and will be coming fast and late under Gary Carroll.

Willie McCreery relies on Self Belief , who has claimed Listed and Group 3 honours at this track. He was impressive when defeating Alfred Munnings here in July, but, while he handles soft, it remains to be seen if he wants ground this deep.

Power Under Me finished fifth in last year's running before landing the Group 3 Amethyst Stakes two starts later and should handle the ground.

The consistent Big Gossey has the benefit of a recent run but faces a new challenge over this trip, Cristal Clere tends to run well at this track but is up against it on ratings, while it will be interesting to see what the market makes of Henry de Bromhead's new recruit Zenga.

Going update

There will be a 7.30am inspection on Wednesday morning at Leopardstown following 26mm of rain from Sunday through Monday. Parts of the track are unfit for racing, and where raceable, the ground is heavy. The weather forecast for Tuesday is generally dry and breezy, with patchy rain on Wednesday bringing the possibility of 2-5mm. There are six yards of fresh ground for Wednesday, with the rail moved into the innermost Flat line.

What they say

Joe Murphy, trainer of Lord Massusus

He's in good form and had a good campaign last season. It's his first run of the season, so he should improve for it. We have him in the Lockinge next month, so we'll see where we are after today.

Willie McCreery, trainer of Self Belief

He seems in good form. It looks like the ground will be very soft, but we're looking forward to getting him started. He's won twice around Leopardstown, so he enjoys the track.

John Nallen, trainer of Cristal Clere

He likes Leopardstown, although this is a different league of a race. He didn't seem to handle heavy ground in the autumn, but he did handle it this time last year, so hopefully he can cope with it.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Goldana

We're hoping for a good run. It looks like a competitive race but she should enjoy the ground.

