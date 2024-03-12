Gold Cup winner Minella Indo seeks to halt Gordon Elliott dominance in the Cross Country

Supporters of Delta Work will have had their prayers answered with the torrents of rain that have hit Prestbury Park in recent days as the 11-year-old seeks to emulate his illustrious former stablemate Tiger Roll by landing a third Cross Country Chase for trainer Gordon Elliott, who has made this race his own since landing it with Cause Of Causes in 2017.

The 11-year-old ran below himself when beaten 17 lengths into sixth by the reopposing Foxy Jacks in handicap company over this course and distance in November, but he was carrying a monstrous weight that day and was reportedly lame in the aftermath. He ran more encouragingly when sixth in the Boyne Hurdle at Navan, which Elliott has used as an effective prep for this race in the past, while he dons first-time blinkers now.

His previous two victories in this race came on testing ground, and he ran out a decisive two-and-a-half-length victor over Galvin last year. It is difficult to see his stablemate reversing that form now given conditions are definitely going to be against him.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Minella Indo seems to come alive at Cheltenham given he's won an Albert Bartlett, finished first and second in a Gold Cup and filled the runner-up spot behind Champ in the RSA (now Brown Advisory) in 2020.

He took to the banks in splendid fashion when fourth over course and distance behind Latenightpass in December, beaten under six lengths when carrying top weight. He is not the force of old but is still capable of classy form, best illustrated by his Grade 3 win over conventional fences at Punchestown in October.

Another newcomer to this sphere is Coko Beach , who looked a natural on his cross-country debut at Punchestown last month. He has been in spectacular form this season, finishing a close third in the Munster National before landing a fiercely competitive Troytown Chase in November.

The nine-year-old has age on his side when compared to the market principals and is thoroughly likeable and consistent performer. Punchestown is a completely different test to what will present itself here, but he will have no issues with the ground and seems an incredibly adaptable horse. At 10-3 he looks the value pick.

Foxy Jacks was a cosy winner over course and distance in November, but he faces much classier opposition off level weights, while Stattler will need to take to this track better than he did at Punchestown last month.

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Glenfarclas Chase

By Tom Park, audience editor

Conditions are set to be absolutely treacherous here so take advantage of the four places with Sky Bet and Paddy Power . It is worth fishing around with those firms to see who is the best price given neither offer BOG. Sky Bet in particular can be considerably shorter than some firms. If you don't mind betting each-way at short prices then Coko Beach looks a cracking bet. I can't see him out of the four and he's my idea of the winner.

RP Recommends: Sky Bet

RP Recommends: Paddy Power

'He seems to be coming to himself' – Gordon Elliott saddles three as he bids to strengthen stranglehold on race

Gordon Elliott has maintained a vice-like grip on the Glenfarclas Cross Country in the last seven years and hopes will be high in Cullentra that the trend will continue here as he saddles three top contenders in this year's race.

Delta Work can join a select band of horses who have won at the festival four times if he can land the race for the third year on the bounce having also emerged victorious in the Pertemps in 2018. He was the pantomime villain two years ago when he denied the legendary Tiger Roll a fitting Prestbury Park swansong and followed up 12 months later with another polished display, when defeating another stablemate in Galvin.

He is the pick of Jack Kennedy and Elliott feels the rain has arrived at a most opportune time for the Cheltenham specialist.

"Delta Work will love the ground and has won the race for the last two years so he's got an obvious chance," he said. "He seems to be coming to himself."

Keith Donoghue has steered home the winner of this race four times and takes the ride on Galvin, but testing conditions might not see him to best effect, while Elliott is keen on the chances of Coko Beach under Sam Ewing, who seemed to adore his new job over the banks when winning at Punchestown last month.

Elliott said: "It looks like Galvin is definitely not going to get his ground, unfortunately. He's in mighty form and working great, but the weather hasn't played ball. Coko Beach loved this new game at Punchestown and will relish conditions so it would be foolish to rule him out."

'He comes to life when he gets to Cheltenham'

One of the top staying chasers in his pomp, 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo will tackle the banks in his bid for a third Cheltenham Festival victory.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained 11-year-old ran with immense credit when fourth under a big weight on his first effort over course and distance in December. Now on level terms with his rivals, he holds a big chance of enhancing his tremendous festival record under Rachael Blackmore.

De Bromhead said: "He really seems to come to life when he gets to Cheltenham every year and hopefully that will be the case again this year. He ran really well in the handicap back in December and seemed to really enjoy himself. He's in great form."

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Stattler

He has very little cross-country experience, but schools well. We can put a line through his run at Punchestown last time as they are different fences there. His track form is a match for any of this opposition and we think he’ll run a big race.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Fameafterglory

He's up against it in a conditions race, but I'd expect him to run well as he ran a cracker here when third in the handicap in November. He is a horse that has a fair level of ability, although he's still a maiden over obstacles. Hopefully he can pick up some prize-money.

