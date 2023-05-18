Gold Cup favourite Emily Dickinson contests Saval Beg with Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori in action at Leopardstown

Emily Dickinson bids to emulate the likes of Kyprios, Order Of St George and Fame And Glory by winning the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, who is set to make the trip to Leopardstown following four rides at York.

The four-year-old seemed to relish being campaigned as a stayer during her three-year-old season and won a Curragh Group 3 on her final start last term.

She backed that up emphatically at Navan last month, relaxing beautifully throughout her race and storming home with the useful French Claim five lengths behind at the line, which prompted bookmakers to make her a general 10-3 favourite for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot next month.

O'Brien said: "We were very happy with her performance at Navan and she's been in good form since. All has gone well with her. We think she stays very well and we are looking forward to seeing how she gets on here."

Joseph O'Brien is yet to land this contest but saddled Melbourne Cup winner Twilight Payment to be third in 2021 and second in 2020.

He looks to hold a strong hand in this year's running with Okita Soushi and Point King, who have been effective on decent ground, while the JP McManus-owned Dawn Rising returns to the Flat after a productive jumps campaign, during which he won the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle in November.

His trainer said: "Okita Soushi has been a very decent horse and has trained well this year. Hopefully there is more to come. Point King enjoys top of the ground and it will be nice to get him started. He’ll come on for the run and hopefully he can put up a good show on his seasonal reappearance. On paper he has a little bit to find but we think he's a nice stayer in the making.

"It will be interesting to see how Dawn Rising goes. He has run well for us over hurdles and it will be nice to get him back on the Flat."

Stratum: Frankie Dettori is booked to ride at Leopardstown Credit: Mark Cranham

Frankie Dettori is set to make the trip over to Leopardstown for just one ride and he is a notable jockey booking for Willie Mullins aboard two-time Queen Alexandra Stakes winner Stratum.

The ten-year-old has landed some big pots on the Flat, including the 2019 Cesarewitch off a big weight and the trainer-jockey combination will surely command plenty of support in the market.

Ger Lyons sent Nickajack Cave to win this race back in 2019, and he relies Cairde Go Deo, who landed a Listed contest over 1m4f at the track last season. A consistent performer at this level, she wears a first-time tongue-tie.

