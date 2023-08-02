Going change at Goodwood as ground softens following 6.8mm of rain overnight - live updates

The going at Goodwood on day two of the track's flagship meeting has changed to soft, good to soft in places following 6.8mm of rain overnight.

The ground was described as good to soft following the conclusion of racing on Tuesday, but following the expected rainfall, Goodwood clerk of the course Edward Arkell changed the going early on Wednesday morning.

He said: "We finished yesterday on good to soft and the updated GoingStick reading that we took after racing gave us 6.9, so it had obviously dried nicely during the day.

"We had 6.8 millimetres of rain overnight and that has changed the going. It's now 6.2 on the GoingStick and at the moment it's overcast and blustery. It's forecast to stay like that until late morning and then we'll have sharp showers or slightly longer periods of rain."

Arkell does not believe he will have to update the going before the opening race at 1.50.

He added: "It depends on how much rain we get to determine where we end up, but the forecasters aren't keen to make any commitment on totals.

"I'd be surprised if we changed the going before racing because I don't think the weather would've changed much to force a change. If it stays dry until racing, with the way the wind is, that'll help the situation."

Published at 8.10am

Non-runners

Goodwood

2.25: Rage Of Bamby

3.35: Chindit

4.10: Harvanna

5.20: Mamillius

Galway

6.40: Gevrey, Hereditary Rule, Vina Ardanza

7.50: Sionnach Mor

Updated at 8.45am

