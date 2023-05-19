Godolphin's stateside star takes on host of 'nearly' challengers as Lockinge heads up a feast to savour

What a race! Not every Group 1 can be about a clash of established stars and Saturday's Al Shaqab Lockinge is not really that, with a dual Breeders' Cup hero in Modern Games the standout talent.

None of the 13 runners has previously won a Group 1 in Britain or Ireland, the first time in a decade that's been true of the Lockinge field. What we have instead is possibly the strongest collection of 'nearly' horses imaginable.

More than half of them have scored at Group 2 level, some more than once, and when you string all their conquests together, it makes for an impressive list. This Lockinge has assembled winners of the Coventry, the July, the Gimcrack and the Champagne, the Sandown Mile, the Summer Mile and the Celebration Mile, the Hungerford and the Joel. And those are just the British successes; we also have winners of the Boomerang Mile and the Prix Eugene Adam.