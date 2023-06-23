Global sprint aces get a chance to make the headlines - but Frankie may upstage them all

The centrepiece of the fifth and final day of Royal Ascot promises a broiling and intense confrontation with an old world-new world flavour worthy of any Ashes summer.

Highfield Princess suffered a narrow defeat in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes every bit as agonising as that inflicted by Australia on England a few hours later at Edgbaston.

And like Ben Stokes's men must do, trainer John Quinn and jockey Jason Hart have dusted themselves down and prepared for round two in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40), their ally a mare who knows only one way to go: relentlessly forward.