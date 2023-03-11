Givega backed to deliver Gary Moore a first Imperial Cup success in testing conditions at Sandown

Novice hurdler Givega has become a warm order with punters to take on market leader Iceo and land Gary Moore a first victory the Betfair Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle ().

The seven-year-old has been backed into 6-1 (from 8) to handle frosty conditions at Sandown and claim back-to-back victories at the track following success last month.

A winner of three of his four starts under rules, Givega steps into handicap company for the first time in Saturday's £100,000 feature handicap, which was cleared to take place following an 8am inspection.

His sole defeat was a disappointing effort at Warwick in the Grade 2 Leamington Novices' Hurdle, where he was pulled up by Jamie Moore despite being sent off favourite in his first start over two miles and five furlongs.

Backers will be hoping that his poor performance was due to the extended trip and not the heavy ground, with Sandown's fixture due to be testing after an overnight freeze.

Temperatures at Sandown rose above zero for the first time shortly before an 8am inspection, with the hurdles course is currently heavy, soft in places and the chase course soft, heavy in places.

Clerk of the course Andrew Cooper cautioned that conditions could still change ahead of the opening juvenile handicap hurdle (), with four Sandown races set to air on ITV alongside action from Wolverhampton.

"Sandown is rarely one thing around a circuit and both courses vary from good to soft to heavy, which is typical for the track," Cooper said at 8am.

"It's going to be hard work and tiring as we've lost a degree of the wetness we had 48 hours ago. It will be testing but there's places of fresher ground, particularly over hurdles.

"It's a bit of a mixed bag – the really fresh stuff has held well but at its deepest there are heavy areas. We'll take stock later in the morning to see if we need to change the going descriptions."

Testing conditions at Sandown have swung the market in favour of Iceo for Saturday's Imperial Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

With two non-runners this morning, a field of 16 are set to take on the 2m contest headed by Iceo, who was also backed this morning into 5-1 (from 11-2).

The five-year-old is yet to win since December 2021 but bounced back to form on soft ground last time out, returning from a ten-month break to finish just three lengths behind winner Hardy Du Seuil at the course in January.

He bids to become Paul Nicholls's first winner in the race since 2019, with the trainer coming into Saturday's meeting with a deadly 31 per cent strike rate in the past two weeks.

Market movers

Sandown

2.25 Iceo 5-1 (from 11-2), Givega 6-1 (from 8), Man O Work 8-1 (from 9)

3.00 Dontyawantme 9-2 (from 9)

3.35 Hudson De Grugy 4-1 (from 5), Quel Destin 13-2 (from 10)

Wolverhampton

2.05 Alrehb 11-2 (from 8)

5.00 Athena Ballerina 11-1 (from 20), Future Times 9-1 (from 14)

Non-runners

Sandown

1.15 Jilaijone (self cert)

1.50 War Soldier (travel)

2.25 Soaring Glory (runny nose), Salsada (going)

3.00 March Wind (travel)

3.35 Baron De Midleton (going)

4.10 Silver Hallmark (going), Young Bull (infected foot)

Wolverhampton

3.15 Lord Sam's Castle (not eaten up), Golden Passport (injured in box), Odin Owns You All (bad scope)

5.00 Stelios (not eaten up)

