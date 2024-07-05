Generational talent Billy Loughnane bids for more big-race success

He has been hailed as a once-in-a-generation talent and on Saturday, fresh from another amazing feat, the lauded teenager hopes to star on the big stage in front of a large television audience.

No, not Jude Bellingham. The man whose bicycle kick rescued England against mighty Slovakia and now seeks to dismiss the Swiss in a Euro quarter-final has been a 20-something for just over a year.

Whereas Billy Loughnane will not even turn 19 until next March. Who knows what he might have done by then?