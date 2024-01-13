Galia Des Liteaux well backed in Classic Chase as Skeltons look to land local race

Warwick is one of the closest tracks to Dan Skelton and the top local trainer is looking to take out its big race with the unexposed Galia Des Liteaux , one of the main market movers on Saturday morning.

The eight-year-old was a winner on this day 12 months ago when scoring impressively in the Grade 2 Hampton Novices' Chase and she is now stepped up in distance for her first handicap over fences in the Wigley Group Classic Chase (3.00 ).

Skelton – who is seeking a first victory in the race – has also added cheekpieces for the first time, with the trainer's brother and stable jockey Harry Skelton to ride. His challenger is 6-1 (from 8).

The line-up for the Unibet Veterans' Final (3.35) has changed dramatically since declarations, with ante-post favourite Celebre D'Allen a non-runner along with De Rasher Counter and Top Ville Ben.

It means that Aye Right , Good Boy Bobby and Ramses De Teillee are vying for favouritism.

Posted at 9.30am

Warwick braced for testing conditions

Warwick's clerk of the course Tom Ryall thinks the ground could ride "a bit dead" as he warned conditions might be more testing than the going description of soft.

"We're soft all over but I think it'll ride a bit slower than it was," said Ryall. "It's a little bit dead. We had quite a wet December and start to January, then we had eight dry days but it was cold as well. I think it'll ride a little bit sticky; they'll get through it but it will be hard work.

"Temperatures stayed above 1C overnight and we're due an overcast day with sunny spells. It'll be chilly but we're delighted to host such a great card."

It is good to soft, good in places on the chase track at Kempton and good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles course.

Posted at 9.30am

Subscribe now – use code WELCOME2024 and get 50% off your first three months when subscribing to Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Non-runners



Kempton

3.15

4 Western Zephyr (other)

Warwick

1.15

5 Killigarth (declared in error)

3.35

9 Celebre d'Allen (infected foot)

12 De Rasher Counter (running in first preference race)

17 Top Ville Ben (abscess)

4.05

6 Rickety Bridge (not eaten up)

8 Yalla Habibi (not eaten up)

Posted at 9.30am

Read Saturday's previews:

'He goes there with a decent shout' - analysis and quotes for the Towton Novices' Chase

'He's in terrific form and I wouldn't swap him' - which trainer is keen on his chances of landing a big Fairyhouse pot?

'We're hopeful of a big run' - can Pic D'Orhy land another Silviniaco Conti for Paul Nicholls?

'We've been targeting this race all year' - which trainer has their eyes set on the Lanzarote Hurdle?

'The track and the trip will suit and she's in great form' - can Gavin Cromwell land more British spoils in Classic Chase?

'I don't know why he's not favourite this time' - analysis and key quotes for the Veterans' Chase Final

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.