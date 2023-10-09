From Woodbine to Wolverhampton: William Buick touches down in West Midlands for two fancied rides

William Buick is not taking his foot off the gas in his quest for back-to-back Flat jockeys' championships as he heads straight back from being in action at Woodbine on Sunday to take two rides at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Buoyed by victory in the Canadian International aboard Nations Pride, Buick will be hoping to shrug off any jet lag in time to partner Charlie Appleby-trained stablemate Edge Of Blue in the 7f novice (5.30 ) before riding Cervaro Della Sala for Paul and Oliver Cole in the fillies' maiden (6.00 ).

Punting pointer: This gelded son of first-season sire sensation Blue Point looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to follow up his debut victory at Yarmouth last month. He has to give away a 7lb penalty to all of his ten rivals from a high draw, but there is substance to the form of his win last time as the third Global Skies has won since. Buick has a 20 per cent strike-rate when riding for Charlie Appleby at Wolverhampton and the pair could well be celebrating another success.

Spotlight comment: 200,000euros yearling who's a half-brother to four winners and related to French Derby winner Blue Canari; is entitled to have come on for his Yarmouth debut (third a winner since) and has been found the right race under a penalty.

Edge Of Blue 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Punting pointer: Buick will no doubt be in town for Edge Of Blue but he has picked up another ride on a favourite, with this filly heading the market for the 6f fillies' maiden. She was second on her debut at Kempton behind 600,000gns breeze-up buy Nariko, who had been a bit of a talking horse in the north earlier in the season, and might well have won had she not been so keen in the early stages. Any horse can be forgiven for doing that first time up, and if she can learn from that experience she ought to be capable of exploiting her plum draw in stall one.

Spotlight comment: Half-sister to two debut winners for the yard (one as a two-year-old) who almost followed suit at Kempton 12 days ago, despite pulling hard in front; holds obvious claims.

Cervaro Della Sala 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

