Frankie Dettori partners last year's winner in Group 3 Stockholm Cup

Sweden will become the latest stop on Frankie Dettori's farewell tour on Sunday when the star rider seeks a first win in the Group 3 Stockholm Cup International (4.10) at Bro Park racecourse.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Italy and Hungary have already featured in the 52-year-old's final year in the saddle, while he even dropped in at Down Royal in Northern Ireland this month.

Dettori has picked up the ride on last year's winner Hard One To Please in the Stockholm Cup, in which he finished fourth back in 1996 aboard Godolphin's Overbury when the race was run at Taby.

A dual Derby winner last year, winning both the Swedish and Norwegian versions, Hard One To Please led on the post when beating Outbox by a nose in last year's race under Pat Cosgrave.

Dettori takes over in the saddle for the first time aboard Hard One To Please, who is trained by Annike Bye Hansen in Norway and ran at Goodwood last month when finishing sixth in the Group 3 Glorious Stakes.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to welcome Frankie to Bro Park and we're thrilled he has chosen to include our principal fixture as part of his farewell tour, especially as it falls the day after the St Leger at Doncaster," said Dennis Madsen, head of racing at Svensk Galopp.

"We've been following Frankie closely this season and it's evident he's still very much at the top of his game so, hopefully, we can expect fireworks in the Stockholm Cup."

The race, worth £71,656 to the winner, will be shown live on Racing TV. Hard One To Please again faces the Archie Watson-trained Outbox , who bids to make it third time lucky after finishing runner-up in the last two years.

Hollie Doyle: rides Outbox Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Regular partner Hollie Doyle takes the ride on Outbox, whose best effort this year was a close second in the Listed Fred Archer Stakes at Newmarket in July.

Both Hard One To Please and Outbox may have their work cut out against Swedish Triple Crown winner Ayani. Owned and bred by Benny Andersson's Chess Racing, Ayani is the new star of Swedish racing and undefeated in five starts this season.

Dettori has a further three rides at Bro Park, while British trainers Kevin Ryan, Jane Chapple-Hyam, William Haggas and Roger Varian are also represented. As well as Outbox, Watson runs the Nick Scholfield-ridden Throne Hall in the 2m4f hurdle that opens the ten-race mixed card.

