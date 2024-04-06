Frankie Dettori on the hunt for biggest victory since US move with Santa Anita Derby favourite Imagination

Frankie Dettori will seek to add another Grade 1 success to his US record when he teams up with hot favourite Imagination in the Santa Anita Derby.

The jockey claimed his first top-level win since his relocation on Newgate in last month's Santa Anita Handicap, but it is to that day's undercard winner he now turns to in order to land the valuable $590,551 three-year-old contest.

Imagination, who cost connections over $1 million as a yearling, aims to deliver on his valuable price-tag following his maiden strike at the course in the San Felipe Stakes, when he overcame trouble in running to strike by a head from his Bob Baffert-trained stablemate Wine Me Up.

"He broke out and we went to the Club House turn the guy behind me struck into me," Dettori said after the race. "My horse got frightened, and I took him back to get him wide to get him to relax and get him back into the race. He fought a great duel. He was full of heart."

Imagination will need plenty of heart to prevail in his first Grade 1 start but has been strongly backed against seven rivals that include San Felipe third Mc Vay and Stronghold , a Grade 3 winner on his last start.

Wynstock was half a length ahead of Stronghold in December but disappointed in his only start this year in the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes, while E J Won The Cup and Tessuto are last-time-out winners but will have to handle a big step up in class.

The Santa Anita Derby serves as the West Coast's leading prep race for the Kentucky Derby, which Dettori cited as his primary motivation to continue riding at the end of last year, yet regardless of outcome of Sunday's race, Imagination will not be making the trip to Churchill Downs.

Baffert, who is the record holder in Sunday's contest with nine wins, is in the midst of a ban at the track after 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a post-race drug test.

For the past two years he has transferred runners to former assistant Tim Yakteen to compete in the opening leg of the Triple Crown but Baffert has stated he will not do so this year. Dettori will be forced to seek other avenues in his hunt for Kentucky Derby glory.

