Four winners from her last five runners: Emma Lavelle bids to extend fabulous form with Kempton duo

Emma Lavelle hopes her impressive winning form can continue on Sunday when she sends two runners to Kempton for the course's opening jumps meeting of the season.

The Wiltshire-based trainer has scored with four of her last five runners and is operating at a red-hot 40 per cent strike-rate for the last two weeks, with three of her recent winners scoring by ten lengths.

The trainer's flying form has resulted in her best-ever monthly winning tally for a decade and the trainer has already recorded 14 winners for the 2023-24 jump season.

She bids to maintain her streak on Sunday afternoon with Monks Meadow , who makes his first start for the yard in the 2m1f novice hurdle (2.55 ).

The five-year-old was bought for £60,000 in the spring after finishing second in a point-to-point, and Lavelle is looking forward to what the future holds for the son of Milan.

"The yard's form has been fantastic and hopefully we can keep the ball rolling," Lavelle said.

"Monks Meadow finished second in his latest point-to-point and is a smashing model of a horse, he's every inch a chaser when you look at him.

"He's done nothing wrong at home and it'll be good to get a sense of him at the course. We like him though and we'll see what happens. He's got a nice way of going."

Spotlight comment

Out of a half-sister to high-class jumper Teaatral; runner-up in good-ground Irish point in April and changed hands for £60,000 soon afterwards; has fairly good standard to reach on this rules debut but market support will make him of interest.

Monks Meadow 14:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Lavelle will also saddle Rocky Lake in 3m handicap chase (4.40 ), who makes his first start for the season after finishing sixth at Ludlow in April.

She said: "We've always liked him and he jumps really well. Like a lot of ours last year he wasn't right, but he seems in very good order now and we're starting over three miles.

"It might have been better starting him over two and a half miles but we haven't had that option, with the weather and availability of races. This should allow him to travel and we're looking forward to getting him started for the season."

